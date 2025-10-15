New adult animation starring Brendan Fraser and Sarah Michelle Gellar asks: what if Tony Soprano was a bear?

The first look at new adult animation Breaking Bear has been revealed, a show that's being described as Yogi Bear meets The Sopranos.

The image, which shows off characters voiced by Brendan Fraser, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Annie Murphy, Elizabeth Hurley, and Josh Gad, comes in the wake of the show's panel at New York Comic Con over the weekend. Check it out below.

First look at ‘BREAKING BEAR’, starring Brendan Fraser, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Annie Murphy, Elizabeth Hurley & Josh GadDescribed as ‘Yogi Bear’ meets ‘The Sopranos’, the animated series follows a family of bears who go full criminal to stop frackers, mobsters & a wolf pack… pic.twitter.com/Nu6dqGkVphOctober 14, 2025

Per the official synopsis, the show is "a fur-flying, law-breaking, forest-saving rampage following a dysfunctional family of bears who go full criminal to stop frackers, mobsters, and a psychotic wolf pack from destroying their home. As they spiral deeper into the criminal abyss, they face off against biker gangs, an egomaniacal news anchor, and their own spectacular talent for self-sabotage."

The internet, however, isn't sure what to make of it. "Brendan Fraser and Sarah Michelle Gellar in an animated crime family of bears sounds like a fever dream nobody asked for but I’m low-key here for it," someone replied on Twitter, while someone else wrote, "This sounds like something AI wrote during a mental breakdown and Hollywood actually greenlit it."

Fraser, Gellar, and Gad play Jer, Blair, and Alistair, the three bear siblings descending into a life of crime. Hurley voices Wolf Queen, a rival of the bears, while Murphy is human news anchor Tawny.

"Breaking Bear is our wild, no-holds-barred send-up of classic mob sagas – from Scarface to Goodfellas – as a dysfunctional crew of bears crash headfirst into the world of crime, all in a desperate bid to save their forest," Tubi boss Adam Lewinson said in a statement when the show was first announced earlier this year. "It’s bold, it’s chaotic, and we’re here for every outrageous second."

Breaking Bear will be released on Tubi in March 2026.