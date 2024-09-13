Pedro Pascal's new movie has debuted to 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling it an instant classic

The Wild Robot, a new animated movie starring Pedro Pascal, has debuted to 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film also stars Lupita Nyong'o, Bill Nighy, Kit Connor, Matt Berry, Mark Hamill, Stephanie Hsu, Ving Rhames, and Catherine O'Hara. It follows a shipwrecked robot named Roz, who, after being stranded, must befriend an island's animal inhabitants to survive, while also becoming the adoptive parent to a baby goose. Chris Sanders directs.

"An instant animated classic," is the verdict of The Only Critic , while Awards Buzz writes: "The Wild Robot tells a sweet tale that should prove winning with any audience, adapting the popular books by Peter Brown and using beautiful animation to make it a soaring cinematic experience."

"It's an uplifting, hilarious, gut-wrenching, and stunning animated adventure that reaffirms the power of a parent's love," reads Screen Rant 's review.

"That it looks so gorgeous and homespun adds to its appeal, a warm little gem of a film that’s both a throwback and a push forward. Too early to ask for two more?" writes IndieWire .

"One could watch The Wild Robot with the sound off entirely and still have a rewarding experience – turn it on and you have one of the best animated films of the decade," writes RogerEbert.com .

The Wild Robot debuted at Toronto International Film Festival, with a theatrical release to come from September 27 in the US and October 18 in the UK.

While you wait, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies and major movie release dates to fill out your watchlist for the rest of 2024.