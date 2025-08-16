Masters of the Universe adds Bridesmaids' Kristen Wiig as Roboto

The cast list for Amazon's live-action Masters of the Universe movie continues to read like names pulled out of a raffle, with The Hollywood Reporter revealing that comedy star Kristen Wiig has joined the ranks for the side of good. Wiig will be taking on the role of Roboto, voicing the ingeniously named character that was created by one of He-Man's closest comrades, Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba).

In the cartoon, Roboto was (wait for it) a robot that stood out thanks to his transparent chest that encased a series of cogs to make him function. Now, while you'd think having your innards so exposed would cause some problems in battle, Roboto could hold his own thanks to one of his arms having interchangeable attachments like an axe, claw, or even a laser.

Wiig is one of the last names to join the project after filming wrapped for Masters of the Universe in June, as revealed by the film's lead, Nicholas Galitzine, who gave us our first official look at him as the hero of Eternia as he faces off against Skeletor, played by Jared Leto. Joining Galitzine in the battle between good and evil are Riverdale star Camila Mendes as Teela, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, and Deadpool's Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull. Backing the bony bad guy that's often seen cackling a lot is Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, to name a few.

Directing duties are being handled by Travis Knight, who is used to smashing toys together, having handled one of the best Transformers movies ever, Bumblebee, and will hopefully be able to apply the same impressive talents he displayed in the incredible stop-motion movie, Kubo and the Two Strings. You'll be able to see if any of them have the power when Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5, 2026. In the meantime, if you want to keep yourself busy on a streaming service, check out everything great that's on this week here.