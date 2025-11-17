Reacher creator says streaming TV "works so much better" than movies when it comes to book adaptations: "It's addictive for a novelist"

Season 4 of the Prime Video show is on the way

Alan Ritchson in Reacher season 3
(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Jack Reacher creator Lee Child is a big fan of Prime Video's adaptation of his own book series, and has recently argued that streaming TV is "more effective" when it comes to adapting literary works to the screen.

With Reacher season 4 starring Alan Ritchson now in the works, Child praised the show, telling The ShortList: "That was the huge attraction, doing the long-form narrative that season-long TV gives you."

The first season of Reacher, based on Child’s 1997 debut novel Killing Floor, premiered in 2022 to wide acclaim from fans and critics. Followed by two equally successful seasons on Prime Video, it has become one of the best action shows airing today, and the expectations for the next chapter are high.

Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

