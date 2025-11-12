Colman Domingo based his The Running Man character on "old school" TV hosts like Jerry Springer

Exclusive: The Running Man stars Colman Domingo and Lee Pace break down their villainous roles in the new Stephen King adaptation

Colman Domingo as Bobby T in The Running Man
In Edgar Wright's new take on The Running Man, violence and entertainment are inextricable.

When out-of-work father Ben Richards runs out of options to secure a paycheck to buy vital medicine for his daughter, he reluctantly signs up for The Running Man, a reality show in which contestants must evade a murderous task force for 30 days in order to win $1 billion.

"Where we've gotten to with the way that we are with people is because of these talk shows that changed the game. Jerry Springer changed the game, and the way people actually deal with each other – the lack of civility that people have. So I really leaned into Jerry Springer because I thought that was interesting. He was just bringing people on to fight, and saying, 'Oh, well, I had nothing to do with it, I just asked the questions.' People go to their id."

But while Bobby T is just instigating violence, McCone is the one holding the gun – literally. "He's a violent person, but he's performatively violent," Pace acknowledges. "Dangerous people don't actually show you their gun, and it's the last thing you would do if you're trying to be really dangerous. But he's trying to project a certain kind of violent machismo."

