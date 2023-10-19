Enter the Talking Angela fashion contest for your chance to win a share of its $10,000 prize pool

If you have a keen fashion sense and an eye for big prizes, then you might fancy throwing your fanciest hat into the ring with Talking Angela’s first ever fashion contest. Enter for your chance to net a share of the competition's $10,000 prize pool, and perhaps even to have your design featured in-game.

To mark the arrival of Angela’s debut fashion collection, the Talking Angela’s fashion contest runs from October 19 to October 31, with creative participants set to compete for cash prizes by designing a dress inspired by Angela's collection. Send in your sketches, your digital designs, and even your real-world recreations – it’s up to you how you unleash your creativity!

Entering the contest couldn't be more straightforward: visit this handy link for everything you need to know about getting started. And if you need some inspiration, just download My Talking Angela 2 for your Apple or Android device. Here's a breakdown of the $10,000 prize pool:

With styles that are trendy and timeless – promoting individuality, self-expression, and staying true to yourself – Angela’s fashion collection in My Talking Angela 2 bundles together three complementary outfits accessible in-game via Angela's wardrobe or from gift boxes in various locations in the game. The collection itself is available to claim for free from October 19 through November 5.

To learn more and apply for the Talking Angela fashion contest, please visit the official website.