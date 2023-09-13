Elegoo Saturn 3 Ultra 12K review: "I have almost nothing bad to say about this thing"

If this was school, Elegoo Saturn 3 Ultra 12K would be a straight-A student. Smart design choices combined with impressive new technology leave us with an exceptional machine, and even though it doesn't match a couple of features seen on competing devices (self-leveling, mainly), there's very little to complain about otherwise. This is a great piece of kit that anyone would do well to consider.

The Elegoo Saturn 3 Ultra is an over-achiever. Its prints are of a superb quality, it's refreshingly easy to use, and that 12K resolution? Well, it's to die for. I have almost nothing bad to say about this thing. Indeed, anyone grabbing one is unlikely to be disappointed.

Is it perfect? Not quite - it lacks some features that help its rivals stand out. But generally, it's not far off. As such, the Elegoo Saturn 3 Ultra is a strong contender in terms of the best 3D printers, and it's a good choice regardless of whether you're a beginner or an expert.

Elegoo Saturn 3 Ultra - features & design

The headline act here is that 10-inch LCD screen with its juicy 12K resolution (protected by a sturdy 9H tempered glass protector), allowing you to pump out prints with far more crisp detail. If you've been using a 4K or even 8K machine, you'll notice a big difference.

This is all powered by a faster operating system using Linux and 4GB of RAM for more stable file transfer (which can be done via Wi-Fi thanks to the added dongle) and quicker running.

Speaking of speed, the new ACF release film certainly helps in that regard. It needs less release force overall, and when combined with Elegoo's new Rapid standard resin, the company claims that you can complete models three times faster - up to a speed of 150 mm/H. Thanks to the inclusion of an inbuilt air purifier, it shouldn't stink out your workspace too much either way.

Even before locking in any settings, it pumped out crisp print after crisp print

As for its design, the Saturn 3 Ultra is particularly sleek. The black lid and metal body give it a classy elegance you don't always see with 3D printers, and the positioning of the USB port, Wi-Fi dongle, and on/off switch on the right toward the front is much appreciated (it's so much easier to access). It's a similar story with the cap at the back for an extractor system, should you want to install one.

Finally, it's worth pointing out that this printer comes with access to the Voxeldance Tango slicer. The system is pretty reliable and intuitive in my experience testing the Elegoo Saturn 3 Ultra, though anyone dedicated to Chitubox should be able to use that system upon release.

Elegoo Saturn 3 Ultra - performance

Once I'd leveled it correctly (it often takes me a try or two to find the Goldilocks zone of 'just right'), the Saturn 3 Ultra 12K worked like a charm. Even before locking in any settings, it pumped out crisp print after crisp print. No matter whether it was a larger chunk of scenery or a tiny dwarf warrior for the best tabletop RPGs, Elegoo's machine was more than up to the task. Details were sharp, there wasn't any kind of fuzziness, layers were nearly invisible, and models stuck well to the build plate.

Print time usually ended up being shorter than predicted, too. Even if I was creating something tall (like the 'ruined' temple column for wargaming), the Saturn 3 Ultra smashed through it around half an hour quicker than it estimated using standard resin in fast mode.

There's really no downside to this Elegoo machine

In truth, there's very little to complain about here. The Saturn 3 Ultra is very accessible with an easy-to-understand interface, so you won't be fiddling about trying to find what you're looking for (unlike the Anycubic Kobra Go). Elegoo's smart placement of the USB port, wireless antenna, power switch, and cord makes it all easier to access if you're short on space, too. (Having a power switch at the back of the unit is always a nightmare.)

More to the point, it matched the quality of its rival - the Anycubic Photon M5 S.

However, this brings us to one of the few downsides when comparing these two machines. The Saturn is basically the same as the new Photon but without a few key features. To be precise, it doesn't come with self-leveling or the same smart functionality where it'll tell you if it doesn't have enough resin to complete a build. That's not a drawback, of course; it's just disappointing when a direct competitor can do the same thing and more.

Should you buy the Elegoo Saturn 3 Ultra 12K?

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

When considered in a vacuum, there's really no downside to this Elegoo machine. Its prints are of excellent quality with minimal effort, it's easy to use thanks to a smart design, and it's reliable. The price is reasonable too.

In fact, the only reason I'd advise against it would be if you're open to spending just a little more. In that case, you're arguably better off with the Anycubic Photon Mono M5 S. That one gets you the same functionality with bonus features (self-leveling chief among them), and it's only a fraction pricier - around $70 / £50 more.

Buy it if...

You want high-quality 12K prints

This machine will spit out crisp and detailed 12K models without any fuss, even at the recommended settings.

You want to future-proof yourself

Because it features a new quick-release film, 12K resolution, improved innards, Wi-Fi file transfer, and faster speeds, the Saturn 3 Ultra is a good choice if you want something that'll last you for the long haul.

Don't buy it if...

You've been considering the Photon Mono M5 S

If you've been eyeing up the Anycubic equivalent and can afford it, I'd recommend grabbing that instead - it matches the Saturn 3 Ultra in quality and has extra features as well.

You don't like Voxeldance Tango

This machine uses Voxeldance Tango as its slicer of choice, and although Chitubox should be available soon, it's worth bearing in mind.

How we tested the Elegoo Saturn 3 Ultra 12K

This review sample was provided by Elegoo, and I used the machine for around two weeks. Alongside classic test models, I printed tabletop RPG and wargame miniatures from Cast n Play, Artisan Guild, and Titan Forge. These varied between smaller 28mm / 32mm characters, larger monsters, and scenery.

