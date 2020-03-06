Don't worry, Resident Evil 3 safe rooms ARE safe, confirms Capcom

Capcom has confirmed that the Nemesis will definitely not be able to enter Resident Evil 3's designated safe rooms, and we're all breathing a collective sigh of relief. The big bad of Resident Evil 3 is certainly relentless, and unlike Mr X can and will break down doors in his pursuit of Jill, but thankfully certain areas are still off limits to the big bully.

In this month's Official Xbox Magazine's hands-on preview of the game, we reported on needing to dodge past the Nemesis when he broke into a room with a progress-saving typewriter. This location was not in fact a designated safe room. The clue's in the music, as is traditional in the Resi franchise - and not all save points are in safe rooms. We'll have more confirmation from Capcom next week on just how big a threat the Nemesis poses in Resident Evil 3, plus clarification on Jill's use of the Raccoon City subway, and we'll have more on just what iconic monsters we can expect to return from the original 1999 game.