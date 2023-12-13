14 Disney Plus shows are coming to Netflix including Lost, Archer, and Prison Break

Disney is planning to hand over 14 series to streaming giant Netflix, as part of Bob Iger’s new licensing strategy

The announcement, first reported by Variety , comes from a new deal between Disney Entertainment and Netflix. Throughout 2024 and into 2025, Disney-owned shows such as crime drama Prison Break, animation adventure Archer, and sci-fi hit Lost will be available to stream on Netflix. See the full list of announced titles and planned dates below.

The Wonder Years: Jan. 1, 2024

This is Us: Jan. 8, 2024

My Wife & Kids: Feb. 5, 2024

ESPN 30 for 30: February-December 2024

The Resident: March 4, 2024

White Collar: April 1, 2024

Reba: May 6, 2024

Archer: May 13, 2024

How I Met You Mother: June 3, 2024

Lost: July 1, 2024

Prison Break: July 29, 2024

The Hughleys: Sept. 2, 2024

Bernie Mac: Jan. 1, 2025

Home Improvement: Feb. 1, 2025

Netflix is not the only platform that Disney is reaching out to. Earlier this year the company announced its deal with ITV X, where three Disney Plus exclusive shows including Andrew Garfield’s Under the Banner of Heaven, will soon be available to stream for free on the UK site.

This is all part of Disney’s shift in strategy proposed by boss Iger. Since his return to the company, Iger has been more than keen on distributing movies in theaters and licensing TV shows across multiple platforms, rather than hoarding them on one site.

But not to worry, Disney Plus will remain full of exclusive content, as Iger mentioned during November's earnings call, the company will not license core brands from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, or Star Wars to other streaming sites. So if you’re waiting for Marvel’s upcoming Agatha series or The Mandalorian season 4, you’ll have to hang onto that Disney Plus subscription.

