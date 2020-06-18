DC's Milestone revival back on track and "needed more than ever" says co-founder

Milestone Comics co-founder Denys Cowan has opened up about the return of the imprint through DC, a plan that was first announced at the 2015 Comic-Con International: San Diego, and which was delayed by a subsequent lawsuit that Cowan says has now been "resolved to all parties' satisfaction".

"As you know, we were involved in a lawsuit that everyone read about in the papers, if people care to read about that kind of stuff. Not everything that was printed was true, but there was still a situation," Cowan tells CBR. "Well, that situation has been resolved to all parties' satisfaction. So we're all happy and the person that had an issue with us is happy. We're all together; we're all friends; we're all good. And DC and Milestone were going forward with their plans after a very long delay and, just when we were starting to pick up everything again, is when the pandemic hit."

"But that hasn't really stopped work from progressing. I can't say anything really big right now, some of the stuff had already been announced a while ago, and we're still proceeding with a lot of those things," Cowan continues. "There's going to be some new things that are going to be announced. But for all people who are thinking about Milestone, we thank you for your continued patience. There will be stuff to see and there will be stuff to see relatively soon. And hopefully, people will be back on the Milestone bandwagon, and it'll be good because I think that now, it's needed more than ever."

(Image credit: Milestone Media / DC)

The Milestone relaunch at DC in July 2015, then later re-announced in October 2017 for a debut the following year. However, that planned relaunch did not materialize as planned, with the lawsuit (by the estate of the late Milestone co-founder Dwayne McDuffie in August 2017) now being attributed by Cowan as the reason for the delays.

Back in October 2017, plans for the Milestone line at DC were for a DC Universe: Rebirth-style one-shot titled Milestone (by writer Geoff Johns and artist Jim Lee), followed by series launches for Static Shock (by Cowan, writer Reginald Hudlin and artist Kyle Baker), Love Army (by Hudlin and an unnamed artist), Duo (by writer Greg Park and an unnamed artist), and an anthology titled Earth M.

Art from the relaunch was shown at the time, including a logo presenting the Milestone reality as Earth-M.

Check out a gallery of that art released in 2017: