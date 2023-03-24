DC reinvents Batman and the Joker's first encounter with The Brave and The Bold

Batman: The Brave and The Bold is set to re-tell Bruce and the Joker's fateful first meeting as part of the new Dawn of DC era.

The anthology comic, which relaunches this May, will offer a four-part take on the lifelong foes' first encounter. Penned by Tom King and drawn by Mitch Gerads, DC has described the story as, “A tale of loathing, lies, and laughter, this may be the most frightening Joker story in a generation.” A bold - and indeed brave - claim.

The announcement was one of several made today on a panel at this year's WonderCon in Anaheim, where creators from numerous DC books gathered to talk the publisher's ongoing plans for the Dawn of DC refresh.

(Image credit: DC)

(opens in new tab)

Also announced was the news that Unstoppable Doom Patrol, by Dennis Culver and Chris Burnham, is getting an additional issue. Originally intended to run for six issues, the series will now include a mid-run "bonus" issue drawn by David Lafuente.

The panel also revealed that Cyborg-writer Morgan Hampton is being mentored on the series by none-other than the great Marv Wolfman. Although DC are keen to stress that Wolfman is not involved in the writing of the book, having the character's co-creator on your side is surely a vote of confidence in Hampton's direction for the series.

Finally, the panel previewed art from a whole slew of forthcoming comics, including some of Sweeney Boo's pages from Harley Quinn #28, which marks Dr Quinzel's official entry into the Dawn of DC - and her first big brush with her place in DC's larger Multiverse.

Dawn of DC is already underway, with more titles yet to be announced.

Check out the best DC stories of all time.