DC moves back to Wednesdays for new comic releases, and shares a gorgeous new Jim Lee cover for DC Versus Marvel

In a busy day for DC the publisher announced a shift back to publishing comics on Wednesdays, its big summer event Absolute Power, and a raft of new collected editions.

Ever since 2020, DC has broken with industry tradition and published its new comics on Tuesdays, rather than Wednesdays. At the ComicsPRO event in Pittsburgh yesterday, however, it announced that it will be returning to a Wednesday release date from July in response to reader and retailer feedback. Collected editions and graphic novels will continue to release on Tuesdays.

The publisher also shared a new work-in-progress Jim Lee cover for the upcoming DC Versus Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus - and it's every bit as detailed and gorgeous as you would imagine from the legendary artist and DC president.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC/Marvel) (Image credit: DC/Marvel) (Image credit: DC/Marvel)

As revealed last week, DC and Marvel are joining forces for two new collections. The DC Versus Marvel Omnibus brings together the '90s DC Versus Marvel crossover and its sequels and one-shots, while DC Versus Marvel: the Amalgam Age Omnibus collects the full run of Amalgam Universe comics, which merged characters from both publishers to create bizarre new hybrids like Bruce Wayne: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Clark Kent Super-Soldier.

The cover by Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair is the direct market exclusive variant for the book. Also released are George Perez's mass market covers for both volumes. You can check out all three in the gallery above.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

These aren't the only collections on the way. The publisher has also announced DC Finest - a new series of large-size paperback collections that will focus on characters and genres, rather than creators, and which are aimed at a general audience as well as fans and collectors. Here's how the first wave is looking according to DC:

DC Finest – The Flash: The Human Thunderbolt: Collects classic adventures of Barry Allen, the Silver Age Flash, by John Broome and Carmine Infantino, including 1956's iconic Showcase #4. Also includes Silver Age Flash stories that include the first appearances of famous Flash rogues, including Captain Cold, Mirror Master, and Gorilla Grodd.

DC Finest – Batman: Year One & Two: Collects the Dark Knight's adventures following the game-changing crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, including Batman: Year One by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli and Batman: Year Two by Mike W. Barr and Todd McFarlane, plus more mid-to-late-'80s Batman stories from Barr, Max Allan Collins, Norm Breyfogle, and others.

DC Finest – Wonder Woman: Origins & Omens: This collection spotlights fan-favorite writer Gail Simone's run on Wonder Woman, starting with 2007's "The Circle," with artist Terry Dodson, plus celebrated story arcs "Ends of the Earth," "Rise of the Olympian," and "Warkiller," featuring art by Aaron Lopresti.

DC Finest – Catwoman: Life Lines: Selina Kyle steps out of Batman's shadow and becomes a protagonist in her own right in this collection featuring Catwoman's 1989 solo debut by Mindy Newell and J.J. Birch, Peter Milligan and Tom Grindberg's Catwoman Defiant from 1992, and the first year of DC's Catwoman ongoing series, by writer Jo Duffy and artist Jim Balent.

DC Finest – Superman: The Coming of Superman: Features the Man of Steel's earliest and most iconic adventures, starting with Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster's groundbreaking Action Comics #1. This collection includes Action Comics #1-25, Superman #1-5, and New York World's Fair Comics #1.

Each DC Finest volume retails at $34.99. No release dates have been given for the series as yet.

DC also recently announced its next big event series, Absolute Power, which will focus on Amanda Waller.