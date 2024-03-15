Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and all of DC's June 2024 solicitations

DC's full June solicitations have finally arrived, and summer is heating up as the venerable publisher prepares to bring back one of its most classic imprints with the return of Elseworlds.

That's right - Elseworlds is officially coming back. And just like how the alt-reality imprint started way back in the early '90s, the new Elseworlds era is kicking off with a Gotham by Gaslight story, which shows an alternate reality Batman set in the Victorian era.

In this one, the Gaslight Batman will meet Catwoman - but also his world's newly emerging Superman in Gotham by Gaslight: The Kryptonian era.

June also brings a whole slew of comics celebrating Pride Month, including DC's annual Pride one-shot, this year featuring stories starring Dreamer, Jackson Hyde, Jonathan Kent, Poison Ivy, and more. DC's 2024 Pride celebration also brings a Rachel Pollack retrospective, as well as even more Dreamer content with her own graphic novel - and that's just a taste of DC's big Pride month plans.

There's also the finale of House of Brainiac in June's Superman #15, which will lead right into DC's big summer event Absolute Power , which kicks off in July.

Also included in DC's June 2024 solicitations, despite actually being released in August, is the upcoming Amalgam and Marvel Vs. DC collections , which offer up new collected editions of all of the classic Marvel/DC crossovers, and even their late '90s mash-up comics where characters from both publishers were combined into new heroes and villains.

But that's just scratching the surface of another packed month of releases. Read on for a closer look at some of the biggest highlights from DC's June 2024 solicitations followed by all of the comics and trades. If you still want more, you can also check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab .

Editor's Note Editor's Note Will Salmon Comics Editor DC are going all out with their Pride releases this year. The main DC Pride 2024 special looks full of great creators (and what's this? Al Ewing writing for DC?), but I'm especially pleased to see a special celebrating the life and work of Rachel Pollack. I still remember picking up a random issue of her Doom Patrol run when I was 14 (a quick search reveals it as being #73) and being both baffled and thrilled. That was my first encounter with the World's Strangest Heroes, a team I still have a lot of love for, so thank you Rachel.

Elsewhere, Chip Zdarsky's run of Batman is coming to an explosive head with #148 and #149 as Bruce Wayne finally tackles the combined threat of Failsafe/Zur-En-Arrh. It's been an eventful couple of years for Bruce Wayne and I can't wait to see how this arc pays off and what will be left of our Caped Crusader in the aftermath.

Finally for now, Melissa Marr and Jenn St-Onge's The Strange Case of Harleen and Harley looks like a really fun new take on Harley Quinn's story, with lush art - you can check out our preview of the original graphic novel right here. Until next time, happy reading!

Upcoming DC June 2024 Comics: Spotlight

DC PRIDE 2024 #1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by AL EWING, NGOZI UKAZU, NICOLE MAINES,

PHIL JIMENEZ, and others

Art by NGOZI UKAZU, CLAIRE ROE, O’NEILL JONES, and others

Cover by KEVIN WADA

Wraparound variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by BABS TARR

Foil variant cover by BABS TARR

1:25 variant cover by KEVIN WADA

$9.99 US | 104 pages | One-shot | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 5/28/24

DC’s Eisner and Ringo award-winning Pride anthology returns in the form of a universe-spanning travelogue like you’ve never seen! In its pages, Dreamer makes a first-time pilgrimage to her ancestral planet, Naltor! Poison Ivy and Janet from HR go spore-hunting on Portworld! Superman (Jon Kent) gets the boys together for a night out in A-Town, but things go sideways when The Ray vanishes into thin air! Steel (Natasha Irons) works up the courage to face Traci 13 at the Oblivion Bar’s Pride party for the first time since they broke up! Aquaman (Jackson Hyde) catches an unexpected ride to the Fourth World just in time for their annual Love Festival! All this and more in a volume celebrating how the LGBTQIA+ community is everywhere and belongs anywhere—even the very furthest reaches of the universe.

Plus, this year’s anthology features a special preview of the upcoming YA OGN The Strange Case of Harleen and Harley, as well as an unmissable autobiographical story written by industry legend Phil Jimenez about the fantastical worlds that shaped him, brought to life by Giulio Macaione!

BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT—THE KRYPTONIAN AGE #1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by ANDY DIGGLE

Art and cover by LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

Variant cover by KENDRICK “KUNKKA” LIM

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Foil variant cover by JOCK

1:25 variant cover by JOCK

1:50 variant cover by LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

Foil variant $6.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 6/11/24

The new era of Elseworlds kicks off with the return of its crown jewel, the mysterious and gothic world originated by Brian Augustyn and Mike Mignola! When a mysterious meteor falls on the wide-open plains of the Midwest, it will unleash a chain of events that find Gotham’s bizarre Batman contending with not just the twin threats of the Catwoman and a mysterious international assassin but also the emergence of superhuman beings beyond all comprehension! This sequel series expands the 19th-century DC Universe beyond the confines of Gotham City, showcasing bold new visions of once-familiar heroes…Do not miss it!

DC VERSUS MARVEL OMNIBUS

(Image credit: DC)

Written by GERRY CONWAY, JIM SHOOTER, LEN WEIN, CHRIS CLAREMONT,

DENNIS O’NEIL, J.M. DeMATTEIS, RON MARZ, JOHN BYRNE, and others

Art by ROSS ANDRU, JOHN BUSCEMA, JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ,

WALTER SIMONSON, BARRY KITSON, JOHN BYRNE, and others

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Direct Market Exclusive Cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$150.00 US | 904 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-325-9 | Direct Market Exclusive ISBN: 978-1-77952-882-7

ON SALE 8/6/24

In 1976, the Big Two in comics made pop culture history by pitting their most popular heroes—Superman and the Amazing Spider-Man—against each other! The success of this one-shot comic paved the way for future collaborations between the House of Ideas and the Distinguished Competition, ushering in a new age of inter-company crossover events that boasted some of the industry’s biggest writers and artists. Now, for the first time in over 20 years, the comics that started it all will be collected in a brand-new omnibus edition featuring the classic DC Universe and Marvel team-up stories from Superman vs. the Amazing Spider-Man #1, Marvel Treasury Edition #28, DC Special Series #27, Marvel and DC Comics Presents Featuring the Uncanny X-Men and the New Teen Titans #1, Batman/Punisher: Lake of Fire #1, Punisher/Batman: Deadly Knights #1, Darkseid Vs. Galactus: The Hunger #1, Spider-Man and Batman #1, Green Lantern/Silver Surfer: Unholy Alliances #1, Silver Surfer/Superman #1, Batman & Captain America #1, Daredevil and Batman #1, Batman & Spider-Man #1, Superman/Fantastic Four #1, The Incredible Hulk vs. Superman #1, and Batman/Daredevil: King of New York #1. This volume also includes essays from the original creative team, an introduction from former DC Comics president Paul Levitz, afterwords by writer Ron Marz and Marvel executive editor Tom Brevoort, and more!

SUPERMAN #15

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ, JOSHUA “SWAY” SWABY,

and MIGUEL MERCADO

1:25 variant cover by DANNY EARLS

DC Pride variant cover by ANGEL SOLORZANO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/24

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC Part Six

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF BRAINIAC! Superman and Lex have figured out how to stop Brainiac and his Queen, but it will take a great sacrifice. Can they do the unthinkable to save their family and friends?

This all leads directly into DC’s summer event…ABSOLUTE POWER!

ZATANNA: BRING DOWN THE HOUSE #1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art and cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Variant cover by ARTGERM

Variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Foil variant cover by ARTGERM

Blank variant cover

1:25 variant cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

1:50 variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 5 | (all covers are card stock)

Foil variant $7.99 US

ON SALE 6/25/24

And now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for…please put your hands together for Zatanna Zatara! The greatest entertainer in the crappiest hotel and casino of Las Vegas!

Not that the ritzier spots on the Strip haven’t come calling, of course. But since a devastating instance of magic gone wrong that forever changed the course of her childhood, Zatanna would much rather live out her days as a top-hat-and-fishnets-wearing sleight-of-hand stage act than bother with real magic. These days, she doesn’t think much of the past at all.

That is, until an interdimensional vortex cracks open during Zatanna’s act, and a terrifying demon crawls out to kill her. If she hopes to survive the horrors that follow it, she’ll need to take herself and her power seriously for the first time in a long time—and fast. Because when it comes to your past, you can run…but you can’t hide forever!

DC May June Comic Books

BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by BRIAN AUGUSTYN

Art by MIKE MIGNOLA and P. CRAIG RUSSELL

Cover by MIKE MIGNOLA

Foil variant cover by MIKE MIGNOLA

Blank Sketch Cover Variant

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US

ON SALE 6/11/24

This now-classic tale of the Dark Knight reimagines Batman in the Gotham City of 1889, where a murderer is on the loose preying on its citizens: Jack the Ripper. The story that helped usher in DC’s Elseworlds initiative is reprinted for the first time as a facsimile edition.

DC VERSUS MARVEL: THE AMALGAM AGE OMNIBUS

(Image credit: DC)

Written by RON MARZ, PETER DAVID, KARL KESEL, and others

Art by DAN JURGENS, CLAUDIO CASTELLINI, and others

Cover by DAVE GIBBONS

Direct Market Exclusive Cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$150.00 US | 1120 Pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-326-6 | Direct Market Exclusivet ISBN: 978-1-77952-883-4

ON SALE 8/6/24

Pitting their world’s greatest superheroes against each other, only the winning universe will be allowed to live! And the loser…will cease to exist. Superman versus the Hulk! Batman versus Captain America! Wolverine versus Lobo!

Fighting against the clock, Access, a new hero traversing both worlds, will attempt victory through another means: The combination of DC and Marvel into one universe! The Amalgam age of comics is born! Batman and Wolverine become Dark Claw! Captain America and Superman become Super Soldier! Wonder Woman and Storm become Amazon! But will the existence of Amalgam prolong the inevitable demise of DC or Marvel? Will the Amalgam Universe fight back when Access attempts to return the universes to their former glory?

This once-in-a-lifetime event is finally collected in a once-in-a-lifetime Omnibus! Featuring DC Versus Marvel #1-4, the DC/Marvel: All-Access #1-4, Unlimited Access #1-4, Amazon #1, Assassins #1, Bat-Thing #1, Bruce Wayne: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. #1, Bullets and Bracelets #1, Challengers of the Fantastic #1, Dark Claw Adventures #1, Doctor Strangefate #1, Exciting X-Patrol #1, Generation Hex #1, Iron Lantern #1, JLX Unleashed #1, Legend of the Dark Claw #1, Lobo the Duck #1, The Magnetic Men Featuring Magneto #1, Speed Demon #1, Spider-Boy #1, Spider-Boy Team-Up #1, Super Soldier #1, Super Soldier: Man of War #1, Thorion of the New Asgods #1, X-Patrol #1, and a story from Green Lantern #87. Includes introductions by Ron Marz and Karl Kesel, new afterwords by Mike Carlin and Tom Breevort, the trading cards, and a tome of never-before-seen material!

DC PRIDE: A CELEBRATION OF RACHEL POLLACK #1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by RACHEL POLLACK and JOE CORALLO

Art by SCOT EATON, MICHAEL ALLRED, and RYE HICKMAN

Cover by VARIOUS

$9.99 US | 96 pages | One-shot | Prestige Format

ON SALE 6/4/24

In the 1990s, writer Rachel Pollack did the impossible: she raised the bar for surprise and strangeness in her beloved run following Grant Morrison’s career-making Doom Patrol! This one-shot reprints the debut of the iconic Coagula, DC’s first transgender superhero, from Doom Patrol #70, along with the long-unavailable one-shot Vertigo Visions: The Geek (with superstar artist Michael Allred)! And in a final, original short story, Rachel’s most beloved creation, Kate Godwin, a.k.a. Coagula, returns to the spotlight in tale of triumph over death itself written by Joe Corallo, Rachel’s longtime friend and collaborator, and drawn by Rye Hickman!

DC PRIDE: UNCOVERED #1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by ANDREA SHEA

Art by JEN BARTEL, PHIL JIMENEZ, JIM LEE, JOSHUA “SWAY” SWABY,

DAVID TALASKI, BABS TARR, KRIS ANKA, and others

Cover by JEN BARTEL

Variant cover by OSCAR VEGA

Variant cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

1:25 variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

1:50 variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Foil variant cover by JEN BARTEL

$5.99 US | 40 pages | One-shot | (all covers are card stock)

Foil variant $7.99 US

ON SALE 6/11/24

DC’s most iconic LGBTQIA+ artists put the party in Pride with their fabulous array of variant covers spotlighting LGBTQIA+ characters across the DCU year after year, and this art book collects a robust selection of fan favorites in one place for the very first time! Don’t miss out on a gallery of gorgeous art as imaginative and colorful as the characters themselves.

HARLEY QUINN #41

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by NATACHA BUSTOS

Cover by SWEENEY BOO

Backup by GRETCHEN FELKER-MARTIN and DANI

Variant cover by LEIRIX

Variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

DC Pride variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/24

There ain’t nothin’ like villainy! The sweet sound’a bank alarms, the wind blow’n through yer hair in a stolen car, not ta mention the discounts ya get buying “bang” flags in bulk—but every now’n’again, the sweet candy of crime has one heck of a sugar crash! I’ve gone and got myself noticed by some cold-hearted types—here’s ta hopin’ I don’t get ICED!

But don’t ya dare think that’s all! We also got a tale of a nightmare that RUINED my sleep the day before I took my driver’s license photo, as told by two real cool folks who did NOT like talkin’ ta me at the DMV—Gretchen Felker-Martin and Dani!

POISON IVY #23

(Image credit: DC)

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by CHRIS BACHALO

Variant cover by FRANK CHO

1:25 variant cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

1:50 variant cover by FRANK CHO

DC Pride variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/4/24

The world is eating itself alive as the zombified victims of Poison Ivy, led by the reborn Dr. Jason Woodrue, the Floronic Man, descend upon Slaughter Swamp’s foremost botanical supervillain. With time running out, Ivy will have to use every ounce of herself in order to defend her life. But will it be enough…and is her life even worth saving?

SUICIDE SQUAD: DREAM TEAM #4

(Image credit: DC)

Written by NICOLE MAINES

Art and cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

DC Pride variant cover by FATIMA WAJID

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/11/24

As the Dream Team’s story reaches its climax, Dreamer and her Suicide Squad take their one and only shot at preventing the future she’s predicted, in which Amanda Waller turns Gamorra into her own personal alien super-prison. Will Dreamer be able to save the day and abide by her superhero code, or will she have to embrace the Wall’s “greater good” philosophy and resolve to change the future by any means necessary?

OUTSIDERS #8

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY

Art by ROBERT CAREY

Cover by ROGER CRUZ

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

DC Pride variant cover by DON AGUILLO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/11/24

Following the explosive revelations of last issue, Batwoman departs the Outsiders on a solo quest of her own design. In the storied deserts of the American southwest, a dangerous specter stalks the innocent and guilty alike with a vengeance that spans all the way back to those first dark days of the Old West. Anyone with violence in their heart can become the victim…or the perpetrator. Can Kate Kane hunt this monster down before more innocent lives are destroyed…or before it consumes her soul with its violence as well? Guest-starring Young Justice’s Jinny Hex, this issue is a brutal showdown for the soul of the Batwoman!

BATMAN #148

(Image credit: DC)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Variant cover by WOO-CHUL

Variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

1:25 variant cover by HOMARE

1:50 variant cover by GABRIEL DELL'OTTO

DC Pride variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/4/24

“DARK PRISONS – FINALE”

It all comes down to this: Batman versus Batman! With Damian’s life—and the future of Gotham—hanging in the balance, nothing can prepare either version of the Dark Knight for what’s about to happen!

BATMAN #149

(Image credit: DC)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Variant cover by GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

Variant cover by BELEN ORTEGA

1:25 variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

1:50 variant cover by STEVE LIEBER

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/18/24

“DARK PRISONS – EPILOGUE”

When confronted with the totality of your life, and all the choices that led you to where you are, do you build on the ashes, or rise from them? The Batman who is left standing will have to answer this question quickly, as someone is already sifting through those ashes, with an eye toward saving the world!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1086

(Image credit: DC)

Written by RAM V

Art by JAVIER FERNÁNDEZ

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Variant cover by SEB McKINNON

Variant cover by JAVIER FERNÁNDEZ

1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/24

An unexpected villain has made an appearance in Gotham, trailing chaos, destruction, and horror in their wake. Now, as chaos tears a bloody gash through the sinister order of the Orghams’ Gotham, Batman is the city’s only hope for salvation. But is the city too far gone for even the Dark Knight to save it?

NIGHTWING #115

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by BRUNO REDONDO

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by MARCO SANTUCCI

1:25 variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

DC Pride variant cover by BRUKA JONES

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/18/24

Part 2 of the Heartless saga continues! When things go up in flames, Dick must put his feelings aside and help Shelton, a.k.a. Heartless, find his butler. After all, a superhero’s job is to save everyone, even the very bad. But every noble sacrifice comes with a price, and Nightwing finds himself in a situation only someone as cunning as Heartless could’ve concocted.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #10

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by SERGIO ACUÑA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/11/24

SHUSH RISES! Man-Bat’s plans have been unleashed on Gotham. The only person who can help Batman and Robin save the city is…SHUSH?! Can she set aside her hate for the dynamic duo and help, or will she let her quest for revenge overcome her?

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #14

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TIM SEELEY, MARK RUSSELL, JOSHUA HALE FIALKOV,

and HAYDEN SHERMAN

Art by KELLEY JONES, JON MIKEL, LISANDRO ESTHERREN, and HAYDEN SHERMAN

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/24

Nightwing and Deadman continue their rail-ridin’ odyssey and find themselves face-to-face with a terrifying new foe. Booster Gold’s adventures across time and space have delivered him to an alternate future inhabited by dinosaurs—but this alternate reality needs protectors, and it has them in the form of the allnew, all-different Jurassic League! In the finale of “The Poison Within,” Artemis’s attempts to return home are blocked by the anti-Amazon agents of AXE! Batman and Guy Gardner delve into a realm of high strangeness that is truly out of this world as they confront the grey alien that has crash-landed in Gotham.

And last, but far from least, Hayden Sherman dazzles with a brand-new Batman Black & White story that needs to be seen to be believed.

CATWOMAN #66

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by RACHTA LIN

Variant cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

1:25 variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

1:50 variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/18/24

“Nine Lives” nears its lethal conclusion! Catwoman has escaped everything from the Suicide Squad to the clutches of death itself, but along the way, she’s made more than a few enemies—and their vengeance is rapidly approaching! Not even a tenth life could save Selina from what’s coming, but could an old friend help this cat land on her feet?

BIRDS OF PREY #10

(Image credit: DC)

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by GAVIN GUIDRY and GUEST ARTIST TO BE ANNOUNCED!

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

Variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

1:25 variant cover by SERGIO ACUÑA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/4/24

It’s Barda’s world now, and we’re all just living in it. As the Birds search for Barbara inside the mysterious portal that keeps changing (and also trying to kill them), separating enemy from ally is getting harder than ever—and more important than ever.

THE PENGUIN #11

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM KING

Art by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by TIRSO CONS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/24

The Penguin’s malicious plan for Gotham has finally been enacted. There will be blood. There will be terror. There will be a power grab the likes of which the city has never seen. Words simply cannot do justice to what’s to come. You need to read it to believe it.

RED HOOD: THE HILL #5

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SHAWN MARTINBROUGH

Art by TONY AKINS

Cover by SANFORD GREENE

Variant cover by DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/11/24

As Slayer’s murderous machinations come running headfirst into Korlee Jr.’s strange schemes—with Red Hood and Batman stuck in the middle! Strap in, rev your engine, and get ready to come speeding into this penultimate issue of Red Hood: The Hill!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #28

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by NATHAN SZERDY and FELIPE MASSAFERA

1:25 variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/18/24

Something is destroying the fifth dimension—and if an army of evil imps can obliterate all the joy and life from an entire reality, what chance do Superman and Batman stand against it? A multitude of DC guest stars—and their fifth-dimensional counterparts—join the World’s Finest duo in a last-ditch attempt to save Earth from the ultimate darkness!

MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN #1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by PABLO M. COLLAR

Cover by CARLI SQUITIERI

Variant cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

Variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

Blank sketch variant

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/4/24

Flying from the screen to the page, it’s Superman! Picking up from the explosive end of season one, Clark’s about to spend Christmas alone in Metropolis. Though he’s feeling a bit down and out, a tip about a monster in the sewers sends Superman, Lois, and Jimmy into action! But what is this monster that can absorb anything it touches, and why is it here in Metropolis?

Written by the head writer of My Adventures with Superman, Josie Campbell, and drawn by Pablo M. Collar, this series brings the hit show to your hands with an all-new adventure!

WONDER WOMAN #10

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM KING

Art by DANIEL SAMPERE and BELÉN ORTEGA

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO and DAXIONG

1:25 variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

DC Pride variant cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/18/24

This cat has claws!

Cheetah enters the fray as the Sovereign recruits Diana’s greatest foe to deal the killing blow! Meanwhile, the Wonder Girls may have promised their mentor that they’d stay out of her fight, but well-behaved heroes seldom make history. Will they reach Diana before it’s too late?

Plus, Trinity takes to the skies...literally!

ACTION COMICS #1066

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by JORGE JIMÉNEZ and PAOLO RIVERA

1:25 variant cover by MARK SPEARS

DC Pride variant cover by BETSY COLA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/18/24

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC Part Five

THE BRAINIAC QUEEN IS ALIVE! Now that Brainiac has created his masterpiece, all bets are off, and Superman and his family are witness to a cosmic horror unlike anything they’ve ever seen. As we learn the true history of Brainiac, the main man, Lobo, must choose what side he is on before all hell breaks loose!

GREEN LANTERN #12

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by XERMANICO and KEVIN MAGUIRE

Cover by XERMANICO

Variant covers by EVAN “DOC” SHANER and GLEB MELNIKOV

1:25 variant cover by KERON GRANT

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/11/24

Having uncovered the truth behind the United Planets, Hal and the rest of the 2814 lanterns desperately try to escape the hands of the United Planets’ Lanterns, Ring Hunters, and the terrifying Unseen! Only a former ally gives Hal a chance of survival, but will they be too late to save him from certain doom?! Plus, Guy Gardner’s bogus Lobo adventure gets somehow even crazier. Don’t ask us how; we just work here.

POWER GIRL #10

(Image credit: DC)

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA and JÚLIO FERREIRA

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant covers by NICOLA SCOTT and DAXIONG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/24

Break out!

Power Girl joins the Holliday Girls in this action-packed “House of Brainiac” tie-in! Goblin and his goons may have the neighborhood, but they’ll never break the spirit of our local hero and her new allies. With the biker gangs brawling, it’s now up to Crush and Paige to shut the Czarnians down for good. Can the power of brains, brawn, and beauty prevail?

SINISTER SONS #5

(Image credit: DC)

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art and cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

Variant cover by RAMÓN PÉREZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/11/24

AVAST, YE SWABS! The Sinister Sons continue their galactic melee on a mission to Korugar to confront Sinestro and prove once and for all that Sinson is the one true heir to the throne of fear and power in the galaxy. But to make it there, the boys will need to walk the plank in a battle for their lives against a ship of ruffian space pirates! Pull up a buccaneer and hold onto your poop decks to find out what happens next!

KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #6

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOE CASEY

Art by DAN McDAID

Cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Variant covers by LUCIO PARRILLO and IAN CHURCHILL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/4/24

DC’s darkest cosmic drama continues! General Zod has a new army to command! But as his own soldiers plot a bloody mutiny, a mysterious and murderous force is let loose aboard their vessel—the Emerald Eye of Ekron! But where is its master?

THE FLASH #10

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art and cover by RAMÓN PÉREZ

Variant covers by OTTO SCHMIDT and MATT TAYLOR

DC Pride variant cover by NICK ROBLES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/24

As the Arc Angles bring the Crown of Thawnes into The Gallery, Wally West has to pull himself together to face some old Rogues. Amanda Waller's Task Force raids Terrifictech, and brings some shocking backup to keep any speedsters in line!

TITANS #12

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant covers by MATT TAYLOR and LEE GARBETT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/18/24

Hell comes for Blüdhaven! With the team on the ropes and Waller to blame, Nightwing and his allies must look within for the answers to their never-ending problems. Will Raven, the demon’s daughter, lead them to salvation or to slaughter at the hands of her father, Trigon?

GREEN ARROW #13

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover by PHIL HESTER

Variant cover by TIRSO CONS

DC Pride variant cover by A.L. KAPLAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/24

Oliver Queen has become an AGENT OF AMANDA WALLER. Roy and the rest of the Green Arrow family want to know why Green Arrow would betray his family and friends and choose to work with Amanda Waller and her deadly plans for the heroes and villains of the DC Universe!

GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL #10

(Image credit: DC)

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and cover by MONTOS

Variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/18/24

The contentious team of Caolán Shepherd and Guy Gardner are about to test their strength against the entire United Planets blockade on a SUICIDE MISSION to rescue John Stewart from the oldest enemy of the Guardians…but John has been pulled into a nightmare dimension from which no living thing has ever returned! Can John Stewart’s legendary willpower measure up against the GODS OF THE FIRST WORLD?

BLUE BEETLE #10

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art and cover by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Spanish-language cover by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/4/24

Victoria Kord’s new creation, Pinnacle, is proving to be more and more dangerous the longer it stays online. Can Jaime and Khaji Da patch up their connection in time, or will Pinnacle turn Palmera City into a totalitarian wasteland?!

SHAZAM! #12

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by TOM REILLY and DAXIONG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/4/24

Billy and the Captain have always made a great team…so why is the Captain keeping secrets from him? Darla discovers the Captain has the ability to transform without Billy knowing, but why now? What is it that the Captain doesn’t want him to know? The answer will not only impact the adoption plans…but the future of Billy’s existence!

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #11

(Image credit: DC)

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant cover by TONY HARRIS

Variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/24

The Legionnaire’s plans come together, but what does this mean for the future of the Justice Society of America?!

BATMAN ’89: ECHOES #4

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SAM HAMM

Art and cover by JOE QUINONES

Variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

Variant cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/24

Things are heating up around Gotham as Drake struggles to cover the whole city while Dr. Crane and Dr. Quinzel’s methods begin to endanger it even more! Can Batman find his way back, or will he be lost to his fear for good?!

THE BOY WONDER #2

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JUNI BA

Art and cover by JUNI BA

Variant cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 5

ON SALE 6/4/24

Jason Todd is the exile prince of Batman’s kingdom, stalking Gotham’s darkest alleys and eternally turning his face from the light of day—all because he cannot quench the burning flame of anger and retribution that consumes his heart. Can Damian learn from Jason’s mistakes? Or is the reflective mask of the Red Hood doomed to be a mirror held up to his own future?

JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER: DEAD IN AMERICA #6

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Cover and art by AARON CAMPBELL

Variant cover by MIKE PERKINS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 9 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 6/18/24

It’s here, on the outskirts of Las Vegas, where the trouble hounding John since his arrival in America finally catches up to him. Dream promises the arrival of an emissary who will help guide John toward the source of evil plaguing the country, but is their trust in this unknown envoy misplaced? And will it force John to come clean to Nat and Noah about his un-deadly secret?

THE STRANGE CASE OF HARLEEN AND HARLEY

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MELISSA MARR

Drawn by JENN ST-ONGE

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77950-975-8

ON SALE 9/3/24

A new YA take on how Harleen became Harley!

When Harleen signs up to participate in a clinical research trial with her girlfriend, Pamela, her only goals are extra cash and a chance to control her anxiety. But what she gets instead are increasingly larger gaps in her memory and stolen mementos from some guy named Jack. Soon, Harleen discovers she’s sharing her life with Harley—a take-no-prisoners, who-cares-about-attendance, maybe-we-oughtasave- the-bunnies kind of girl. She is the opposite of Harleen in every way. And although she’s throwing Harleen’s life completely off track, maybe she ain’t so bad either…

New York Times bestselling author Melissa Marr (Wicked Lovely) and celebrated artist Jenn St-Onge (Bingo Love) explore the twisted transformation from Harleen to Harley in this compelling YA graphic novel!

PRIMER #4

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JENNIFER MURO and THOMAS KRAJEWSKI

Art and cover by GRETEL LUSKY

$3.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 6/25/24

Having broken her promise to Kitch by running away again, Ashley doesn’t have a clue what to do next or where she really belongs. But when Strack takes the fight to the next level, raising the stakes unimaginably, Ashley must decide if she will continue to protect people as Primer—or run away for good.

BATMAN AND ROBIN AND HOWARD #4

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JEFFREY BROWN

Art and cover by JEFFREY BROWN

$3.99 US | 40 pages

ON SALE 6/11/24

With Batman still missing, Damian is worried and ready to do whatever it takes to find his dad—including telling his new friend his family’s most guarded secret. Can the boys find Batman before Gotham’s newest villain makes their final play?

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #6

(Image credit: DC)

Written by AMANDA DEIBERT

Art and cover by DARIO BRIZUELA

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 6/4/24

Mystery Inc. loves looking for clues…so when the Huntingstun Library sets up a sleuthing competition with a huge prize, they are determined to win—Scooby snacks aren’t free, after all. But every time they’re about to complete a level, Batman foils them! Is he also vying for the prize? Does the Batmobile need an upgrade? Or are the teens tangled up in a master villain’s master plan?

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #128

(Image credit: DC)

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Art by RANDY ELLIOTT

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 6/4/24

A day at the lake for fishing and floating down the lazy river seems like just the getaway Mystery Inc. needs after running from ghosts all week. But their weekend trip is cut short when the tranquil waters are threatened by a multi-headed hydra!

MAD MAGAZINE #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by HARVEY KURTZMAN

Art by HARVEY KURTZMAN, JACK DAVIS, WALLY WOOD, BILL ELDER,

and JOHN SEVERIN

Cover by HARVEY KURTZMAN

Blank sketch cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US

ON SALE 6/4/24

For people who like their humor in a jugular vein, we offer (again!) these tales calculated to drive you MAD. A facsimile reprint of the first landmark issue of MAD! With parodies of the leading comic book genres of 1952, this issue includes the EC Horror-inspired terrorizing tales of “Hoohah”, the expansive science fiction future world of “Blobs!”, the wacky Western-themed “Varmint!” and from our “true” crime tales department, “Ganefs!”. Prepare to have your sides spilt by MAD’s creators and the original Usual Gang of Idiots, Harvey Kurtzman, Will Elder, Jack Davis, and Wally Wood.

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #3 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARV WOLFMAN

Art by GEORGE PÉREZ, DICK GIORDANO, and MIKE DeCARLO

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

Foil variant cover ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 6/18/24

In the far reaches of time, the first heroes fall! As an antimatter wave threatens the existence of our present-day Earth, will the combined strength of the Teen Titans, Batman, the Outsiders, and Superman be enough to stop the “Oblivion Upon Us”?

BATMAN AND ROBIN AND HOWARD: SUMMER BREAKDOWN

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JEFFREY BROWN

Art and cover by JEFFREY BROWN

$12.99 US | 176 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-699-1

ON SALE 9/3/24

Damian and Howard are teaming up to face an all-new mastermind villain who is ready to demolish their favorite soccer spot!

Summer is in session, and that means all the neighborhood patrols, soccer games, and snacks the boys can handle. But things take an unexpected turn when a new group of heroes, known as the Hero Club, approach Damian and Howard with an unusual offer—an invitation to help unmask the corporation planning to build a recycling factory in their favorite park. Together, they hope to recruit the help of Metropolis’s favorite reporter.

If that weren’t enough, Batman has been acting strangely and disappearing for stretches of time. And there are ninja everywhere… What could possibly be going on?

Get ready for this laugh-out-loud sequel from beloved New York Times bestselling author-illustrator Jeffrey Brown.

DC MAY 2024 COMIC BOOKS SCHEDULE

On sale June 4

Batman #148

Birds of Prey #10

Blue Beetle #10

DC Pride: A Celebration of Rachel Pollack #1

Kneel Before Zod #6

MAD Magazine #1 Facsimile Edition

My Adventures with Superman #1

Poison Ivy #23

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #128

Shazam! #12

The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #6

The Boy Wonder #2

On sale June 11

Batman and Robin #10

Batman And Robin And Howard #4

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight #1 Facsimile Edition #1

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight—The Kryptonian Age #1

DC Pride: Uncovered #1

Green Lantern #12

Outsiders #8

Red Hood: The Hill #5

Sinister Sons #5

Suicide Squad: Dream Team #4

On sale June 18

Action Comics #1066

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #28

Catwoman #66

Crisis on Infinite Earths #3 Facsimile Edition

Green Lantern: War Journal #10

John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America #6

Nightwing #115

Titans #12

Wonder Woman #10

On sale June 25

Batman ’89: Echoes #4

Batman #149

Batman: The Brave and the Bold #14

Detective Comics #1086

Green Arrow #13

Harley Quinn #41

Justice Society of America #11

Power Girl #10

Primer #4

Superman #15

The Flash #10

The Penguin #11

Zatanna: Bring Down The House #1

DC May 2024 - Solicited Collections

BATMAN AND ROBIN VOL. 1: FATHER AND SON

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by SIMONE DI MEO, NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA, and MIKEL JANÍN

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

$19.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-700-4

ON SALE 8/6/24

The Dawn of the Dynamic Duo

Isolated from their friends and allies, Batman and Robin have moved into a Gotham City brownstone to rebuild their lives, reconnect with one another, and, of course, fight crime. No sooner do they settle in when they are attacked by their most monstrous villains, led by the mysterious Shush. Whispering from the shadows, she is intent on revenge with a plot to turn one of Batman’s greatest assets against him!

With his father incapacitated by Shush, can Damian help solve the case before it’s too late? Can he survive the tribulations of high school at the same time?

A brand-new fun and exciting adventure begins for comics’ greatest father-and-son duo, from DC Comics architect Joshua Williamson (The Flash, Knight Terrors) and superstar artist Simone Di Meo (Batman: White Knight Presents: Red Hood)! Collects Batman and Robin #1-6!

BLUE BEETLE VOL. 1: SCARAB WAR!

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art and cover by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

$19.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-705-9

ON SALE 8/13/24

Life is going well for Jaime Reyes, a.k.a. the Blue Beetle! He’s settled in Palmera City, working for his Tias Gloria and Marisol. His friends, Paco and Brenda, are with him. And the alien race known as the Horizon is acclimating to residing on Earth. But when a mysterious assailant seriously attacks Ted Kord, Jaime’s whole world is suddenly teetering on the brink. How far will Jaime go to protect everyone he loves? And who is the menacing Blood Scarab?

From the critically acclaimed team of Josh Trujillo and Adrián Gutiérrez comes the world-shaking adventure of Blue Beetle: Scarab War! A mysterious evil that reaches all the way back to the first Blue Beetle’s legacy threatens scarabs everywhere and those who stand with them. Now, Jaime Reyes must step into his destiny and test the true limits of his power and his ideals. Will he stand tall and win the day? Or does his scarab, Khaji Da, have a different plan? It all starts here! Collects Blue Beetle #1-6.

GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL VOL. 1: CONTAGION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by MONTOS

Cover by TAJ TENFOLD

$19.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-738-7

ON SALE 8/6/24

When a desperate otherworldly hero seeks the greatest Green Lantern of them all, John Stewart answers the call in this thrilling collection! Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics) with stunning art by Montos (Heavy Metal, Black Adam), John Stewart must set things right at home before flying into action once more! But as a horrific plague from another dimension claims John as a victim, more than just one world is endangered; in fact, more than one universe hangs in the balance! Reprinting the War Journal backup stories from Green Lantern #1-3 and Green Lantern: War Journal #1-6.

FIRE & ICE: WELCOME TO SMALLVILLE

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JOANNE STARER

Art by NATACHA BUSTOS

Cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

$16.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-739-4

ON SALE 8/6/24

Things could not possibly be worse for Fire and Ice, in Beatriz da Costa’s professional opinion. Superman sends the former Justice Leaguers packing for Smallville following an extremely public and utterly disastrous rescue mission (that was all Guy Gardner’s fault, thank you very much) and in doing so doomed them to a fate worse than death: irrelevance.

Unexpectedly, Ice finds herself drawn to the quiet life and dreams of planting roots. But Fire…well, Fire will do just about anything to get the heck out of dodge and back on the hero circuit including challenging the DCU’s biggest villains to a knock-down, drag-out, livestreamed brawl in the streets of Smallville!

A raucous, timely, unflinching comedy from rising star Joanne Starer (The Gimmick, Sirens of the City) and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur co-creator Natacha Bustos about a decades-long friendship on the brink of disaster and what it means to be a superhero at a crossroads in your life, Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville launches from its Justice League International roots and introduces the iconic duo to a new generation of fans! Collects Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #1-6.

POISON IVY VOL. 3: MOURNING SICKNESS

(Image credit: DC)

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA, LUANA VECCHIO, and more

Cover by JESSICA FONG

168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Available in both Hardcover and Softcover

Hardcover | $24.99 US | ISBN: 978-1-77952-810-0

Softcover | $17.99 US | ISBN: 978-1-77952-941-1

ON SALE 9/24/24

BACK IN GOTHAM CITY!

It’s the dawn of a new day as Pamela Isley makes her return to Harley and Gotham City with the world’s most adorable admin in tow. As Poison Ivy reluctantly investigates the inner workings of a strange new skyscraper in Gotham, she finds herself up to her neck in a surreal and slimy mystery. And at its center? A brand-new villain in the Poison Ivy pantheon of rogues! Could Killer Croc hold the secret necessary to saving the citizens of Gotham? Ivy must come face-to-face with her own unintended horrors while simultaneously making a horrifying discovery about her own strange new body.

Collects issues #13-18 of the GLAAD Media Award-winning phenomenon by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara, Luana Vecchio, and Arif Prianto.

BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS VOL. 3: GOTHAM NOCTURNE: ACT II

(Image credit: DC)

Written by RAM V, DAN WATTERS, and SIMON SPURRIER

Art by IVAN REIS, STEFANO RAFFAELE, DUSTIN NGUYEN,

FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA, and more

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

184 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Available in both Hardcover and Softcover

Hardcover | $29.99 US | ISBN: 978-1-77952-742-4

Softcover | $19.99 US | ISBN: 978-1-77952-942-8

ON SALE 9/17/24

WHAT LIES BENEATH GOTHAM?

The Dark Knight investigates below the old ruins of Arkham Asylum, uncovering a demon-infested mystery tying Gotham to the Orgham family from centuries back…including the existence of Batman! With Nightwing and Batgirl helping along the way, Batman struggles to fight off an Azmer demon’s hold on his mind, and the only thing in its way are Bruce’s own inner demons…and Barbatos. Ram V and a host of all-star artists, including Stefano Raffaele, Ivan Reis, Dustin Nguyen, Francesco Francavilla, and others, take Batman on a hellacious journey he may never return from! Plus, stories featuring Mr. Freeze, Prince Arzen, Commissioner Montoya, and a young Bruce Wayne. Collects Detective Comics #1071-1075.

SUPERMAN: LOST

(Image credit: DC)

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by CARLO PAGULAYAN, LEE WEEKS, JASON PAZ, and others

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ

$24.99 US | 248 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-741-7

ON SALE 8/13/24

A stunning collection of one of the most thought-provoking Superman stories of all time! When Superman comes home from what seemed like a routine mission, Lois Lane thinks he’s only been gone for a few hours, but, in fact, the Man of Steel has spent twenty years returning from the deepest reaches of space! Lois tries to ease her husband back into a life he’s nearly forgotten, but Clark has a very different agenda: finding a way back to the distant world he barely escaped…to finish a seemingly impossible job for Superman! The Eisner Award-nominated Deathstroke team of Christopher Priest and Carlo Pagulayan reunite for a Superman epic unlike any other. Collects Superman: Lost #1-10.

BATMAN: WAYNE FAMILY ADVENTURES VOLUME FIVE

(Image credit: DC)

Written by CRC PAYNE

Art by STARBITE

Cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$14.99 US | 208 pages | Softcover | 6" x 9" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-735-6

ON SALE 8/6/24

Collecting the finale of season two of the smash-hit WEBTOON series! When your superhero life is just as busy as your personal life, there’s never a dull moment in the Bat-Family. Bruce Wayne’s young heroes are still learning to fight and live side by side, but they always have each other’s backs. Whether it’s teaming up to fight a massive villain or a massive head cold, Nightwing, Robin, Oracle, Spoiler, the Signal, and the rest know what it takes to smash that problem in the face!

Collecting episodes 98-116 of the massively popular WEBTOON series, optimized for a brand-new reading experience in print!

NIGHTWING: YEAR ONE 20TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SCOTT BEATTY and CHUCK DIXON

Art and Cover by SCOTT McDANIEL

Direct Market Exclusive Cover by DAN MORA

$29.99 US | 200 Pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-717-2" | Direct Market Exclusive ISBN: 978-1-77952-886-5

ON SALE 8/6/24

The acclaimed Batgirl: Year One and Robin: Year One writing team reunites with Nightwing penciller Scott McDaniel to tell the story of Nightwing: Year One. This 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition collects the entire saga, featuring a brand-new introduction by writer Scott Beatty, the never-before-printed outline and notes from the making of the Year One storyline, the Nightwing #104 script, an extensive behind-the-scenes sketchbook from penciller Scott McDaniel, a brand-new cover by McDaniel, and more!

100 BULLETS: BROTHER LONO: THE DELUXE EDITION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO

Art by EDUARDO RISSO

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

$34.99 US |216 Pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8"| Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-743-1

ON SALE 8/13/24

The Eisner Award-winning team of writer Brian Azzarello and artist Eduardo Risso returns to the 100 Bullets saga for a tale of shattered trust and blood vengeance. 100 Bullets: Brother Lono: The Deluxe Edition collects the complete eight-issue series in oversized hardcover for the first time ever, with a brand-new eight-page 100 Bullets story by Azzarello and Risso exclusive to this collection, an introduction by acclaimed author Matz (The Killer), a connecting cover by Dave Johnson that continues the prior 100 Bullets Deluxe Edition covers, and more!

ROBIN: TIM DRAKE COMPENDIUM ONE

(Image credit: DC)

Written by CHUCK DIXON, ALAN GRANT, and MORE!

Art by TOM LYLE, NORM BREYFOGLE, and MORE!

Cover by TOM GRUMMETT and SCOTT HANNA

$59.99 | 1128 Pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-593-2

ON SALE 7/23/24

After discovering Batman’s secret identity, Tim Drake has been accepted by the Dark Knight as his new partner in crime fighting. He must now endure months of intensive training on the path to publicly debuting as the Caped Crusader’s new partner. Presenting Tim Drake’s first adventures, Robin: Tim Drake Compendium One collects Batman #455-457, #465-469, #480, Detective Comics #618-621, Robin (vol. 1) #1-5, Robin II: The Joker’s Wild! #1-4, Robin III: Cry of the Huntress #1-6, Robin (vol. 2) #1-5, Robin Annual #1-2, Superman (vol. 2) #70, Superman: The Man of Steel #14, and stories from Batman 80-Page Giant #2 and Showcase ’93 #1-6, #11-12.

ABSOLUTE TRANSMETROPOLITAN VOL. 1 (2024 EDITION)

(Image credit: DC)

Written by WARREN ELLIS

Art by DARICK ROBERTSON, RODNEY RAMOS, and others

Cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

$150.00 US | 544 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-801-8

ON SALE 12/3/24

As vital and engaging today as when it first hit the stands, the caustic brain bomb that is Transmetropolitan occupies the mine-laden no man’s land between the shambling decay of print journalism and the malignant metastasizing of online media. Set in a terrifyingly plausible future defined by ever-accelerating technology, Transmetropolitan shines a high-energy particle beam on age-old questions of human nature, and the resulting explosions are guaranteed to burn new pathways in every reader’s mind. Collects Transmetropolitan #1-18, Vertigo: Winter’s Edge #2, and Transmetropolitan: I Hate It Here.

BATMAN BY PAUL DINI OMNIBUS (2024 EDITION)

(Image credit: DC)

Written by PAUL DINI, DUSTIN NGUYEN, and DEREK FRIDOLFS

Art by DUSTIN NGUYEN, J.H. WILLIAMS III, DEREK FRIDOLFS, and others

Cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$125.00 US | 1032 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-744-8

ON SALE 8/13/24

Award-winning writer Paul Dini brings his signature blend of wit, complexity, and pathos to the Dark Knight and his rogues gallery in this collection of stories from Dini’s acclaimed runs on Detective Comics and Batman: Streets of Gotham, such as “The Resurrection of Ra’s al Ghul,” “Heart of Hush,” and “The House of Hush,” with art by Dustin Nguyen (Batman: Li’l Gotham, Descender), Don Kramer (JSA, Wonder Woman), Derek Fridolfs (Superman/Batman, The Authority), and more, plus bonus stories and behind-the-scenes material!

BATMAN VS. ROBIN

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK WAID

Art by MAHMUD ASRAR and SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

$19.99 US | 248 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-525-3

ON SALE 7/23/24

Deep in the heart of Lazarus Island, the demonic legacy of the al Ghul family line has at last been freed, and the Devil Nezha is out for blood. To reclaim his total domination over planet Earth, Nezha has supercharged all magic—anyone who dares use it is overcome by a demonic evil that boosts their abilities to dangerous, unpredictable, and, in some cases, deadly levels! With Damian in Nezha’s clutches and Bruce haunted by the return of an old friend, the Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder are pitted against one another in the battle of the century! Collects Batman vs. Robin #1-5.

BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS VOL. 1: GOTHAM NOCTURNE: OVERTURE

(Image credit: DC)

Written by RAM V and SIMON SPURRIER

Art by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE and DANI

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

$19.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-556-7

ON SALE 7/30/24

Something is terribly wrong with Batman. The greatest detective in the world can’t pin down the source of this creeping dread—of his own inner demons and a looming mortality. Meanwhile, real demons roam the shadows as an ancient melody haunts the Gotham night. Here, now, the curtains rise, and the eerie tune streams in—who is human, who is demon, and who is to tell? As Batman investigates the songs and the demons of Gotham, he is forced to confront the oldest question: Has there been a demon within him all along…and if so, what does it want…and why hasn’t it taken over yet? Collects Detective Comics #1062-1065.

BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS VOL. 2: GOTHAM NOCTURNE: ACT I

(Image credit: DC)

Written by RAM V and SI SPURRIER

Art by IVAN REIS, HAYDEN SHERMAN, RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, CHRISTOPHER MITTEN,

CASPAR WIJNGAARD, and others

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

$19.99 US | 232 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-938-1

ON SALE 7/30/24

Ram V and a team of all-star artists devise the next chapter of Detective Comics, where Gotham becomes ever more perilous for Batman! Two-Face and Mr. Freeze are rallied by sinister forces to defeat the Dark Detective. Meanwhile, the young Orgham heir, Arzen, meets Bruce Wayne for the first time, and Bruce sees potential in the boy. Dualism takes center stage, and not only is nothing as it seems, but it’s always, always worse. Collects Detective Comics #1066-1070 and the Detective Comics 2022 Annual.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST VOL. 3: ELEMENTARY

(Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK WAID

Art by DAN MORA and EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

Cover by DAN MORA

$17.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-978-7

ON SALE 7/30/24

WHERE IN THE WORLD IS METAMORPHO? In the pages of World’s Finest, Batman, Robin, and Superman have traversed some of the DCU’s most iconic locations and teamed up with the likes of the Teen Titans, the Doom Patrol, and Supergirl, but nothing compares to the search for Rex Mason, a.k.a. Metamorpho, the Element Man! It’s the World’s Finest’s strangest adventure! Plus, a date between Robin…and Supergirl?! Mark Waid and Dan Mora continue to craft instantly classic stories featuring the Caped Crusader and the Man of Steel in this third installment collecting Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #12-17.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1000: THE DELUXE EDITION (2024 EDITION)

(Image credit: DC)

Written by SCOTT SNYDER, TOM KING, KEVIN SMITH, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, and others

Art by JIM LEE, GREG CAPULLO, NEAL ADAMS, DOUG MAHNKE, and others

Cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$24.99 US | 176 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-895-7

ON SALE 8/13/24

This incredible landmark issue is stacked with an unbelievable lineup of talent that will take you on a journey through Batman’s past, present, and future…plus a sensational epilogue that features the first-ever DC Universe appearance of the deadly Arkham Knight! This much-lauded deluxe edition collects Detective Comics #1000, additional Batman stories by Robert Venditti and legendary Batman writer Alan Grant, plus a bonus gallery loaded with variant covers.

POISON IVY VOL. 2: UNETHICAL CONSUMPTION

(Image credit: DC)

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA and ATAGUN ILHAN

Cover by JESSICA FONG

$17.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-788-2

ON SALE 7/23/24

Humanity had its chance. Now it’s time for Poison Ivy. Pamela Isley has been a lot of things in her life: a living god, a super-villain, an activist, a scientist, and a dead woman. In a new body that she didn’t ask for and with a renewed sense of purpose, Pamela continues her mission to heal the planet by setting her sights on some of the worst offenders humanity has to offer. From fracking girlbosses to celebrity health gurus, Ivy’s violent and tragic journey across the American landscape continues. Along the way she makes a new ally and gets a visit from the love of her life, Harley Quinn, as the body-horror-infused, character-defining epic from the visionary creative team of writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Marcio Takara continues. Collects Poison Ivy #7-12.

NIGHTWING VOL. 5: TIME OF THE TITANS

(Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by TRAVIS G. MOORE and BRUNO REDONDO

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO and ADRIANO LUCAS

152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

Available in both Hardcover and Softcover

Hardcover | $24.99 US | ISBN: 978-1-77952-523-9

Softcover | $17.99 US | ISBN: 978-1-77952-953-4

ON SALE 7/30/24

After the events of Dark Crisis, it’s now Dick’s time to lead…so Nightwing and the Titans unite to become the premier league in the DC Universe and move their base of operations to Blüdhaven. But before they can even settle in, they must confront the demon of darkness, Neron, along with the murderous Grinning Man. Will the team survive a battle through the depths of hell itself? Collects Nightwing #101-105.

SWAMP THING BY NANCY A. COLLINS OMNIBUS (2024 EDITION)

Written by NANCY A. COLLINS

Art by SCOT EATON, KIM DeMULDER, and others

Cover by CHARLES VESS

$125.00 US | 984 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-947-3

ON SALE 8/20/24

Featuring the beautiful pencils of Scot Eaton (Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, X-Men: Messiah Complex) and striking inks of Kim DeMulder (Hellblazer, Transmetropolitan), among other celebrated artists, Swamp Thing by Nancy A. Collins Omnibus collects Swamp Thing #110-139, Swamp Thing Annual #6-7, Black Orchid #5 and a story from Vertigo Jam #1, along with behind-the-scenes artwork and the original proposal for “Arcane Blood,” an unpublished Swamp Thing miniseries by Collins.