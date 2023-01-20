Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and all of DC's April 2023 comics and covers revealed

We'll keep it short and sweet this month as Dawn of DC continues April 2023 with two new series, the ongoing Green Arrow series and the Superboy: Man of Tomorrow six-issue limited series.

Plus there are second issues of the Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent and Unstoppable Doom Patrol and two more issues of Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods.

And lots of Batman ... always lots of Batman.

DC April 2023 Spotlight comic books

DAWN OF DC 2023 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

$7.50 NET for bundles of 25 (30 cents NET per copy) | 32 pages

Foil Variant ($9.99 US)

ON SALE 5/6/23

Dawn of DC is a yearlong publishing initiative with epic storylines and superstar creative teams that forge the future, one hero at a time. Dawn of DC will shine the spotlight on a number of fan-favorite superheroes and super-villains that haven't been front and center for some time. It's an easy entry point for both lifelong readers and those picking up a comic for the first time to dive into the new stories. Don't miss this special edition featuring an all-new original story plus sneak peeks at upcoming titles.

GREEN ARROW #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant cover by FRANK CHO

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:25 variant cover by EJIKURE

1:50 foil variant cover by FRANK CHO

Blank sketch variant

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/25/23

The Emerald Archer is lost, and it will take Oliver Queen's whole family to find him! But dangerous forces are determined to keep them apart at any cost!

Spinning out of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Green Arrow by DC architect Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Superman) and artist Sean Izaakse (Thunderbolts) is an action-packed adventure across the DCU that sets the stage for major stories in 2023!

SUPERBOY: THE MAN OF TOMORROW #1

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art and cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant cover by JOE QUINONES

1:25 variant cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

1:50 variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

Blank sketch variant

Superman variant cover by GEORGE KAMBADAIS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/18/23

Conner Kent takes center stage! After the events of Dark Crisis, Conner feels out of place with the rest of the hero community. He doesn't fit in with the rest of the Superman Family, and the rest of the world doesn't really need him with so many Supers in Metropolis. He doesn't want to rely on Tim, Cassie, and Bart, so Conner looks to the stars as a place he might be able to call his own and carve out his own path. But what lurks

in the great unknown? Are bravado and swagger enough to help Superboy find his new calling? This is the 2022 Round Robin winner—picked by you, the fans!

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: JON KENT #2

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant cover by ZU ORZU

Variant cover by TIAGO DA SILVA

1:25 variant cover by MIKE PERKINS

1:50 foil variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Superman variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/4/23

Kal-Els across the Multiverse are being murdered…and the culprit is the man who stole Jon Kent's childhood!

Jon is joined by Earth-2's Superman, Val-Zod, and a surprise third hero to try to stop Ultraman's killing spree. But when Jon comes face-to-face with the man who tortured him and kept him imprisoned, he discovers an even greater threat!

SUPERMAN #3

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, FRANCESCO MATTINA, HELENE LENOBLE, and TRAVIS MERCER and DANNY MIKI

1:25 variant cover by MEGAN HUANG

1:50 variant cover by SCOTT KOLINS

1:100 foil variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Superman variant cover by STEVE RUDE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/18/23

SUPERMAN'S LOVED ONES ARE TRANSFORMED INTO RAVENOUS PARASITES!

If Superman wants to find Parasite-Zero before its influence spreads to the whole world, he must take Lex up on his offer to work together! Even if it means using another of Superman's enemies as bait!

ACTION COMICS #1054

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, DAN JURGENS, and DORADO QUICK

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, DAN JURGENS, and YASMIN FLORES MONTANEZ

Cover by STEVE BEACH

Variant cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Super-workout connecting variant (part 1 of 4) by DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by YASMIN FLORES MONTANEZ

1:50 foil variant cover by STEVE BEACH

Superman variant cover by IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/25/23

As Superman and Natasha Irons race to save Steel from the newly transformed Metallo, the Super-Twins are lost—and alone—against the nightmarish threat of the Necrohive! How will Lois and the House of El find them? Plus, learn the shocking identity of the mysterious "ghost in the machine" behind Metallo's transformation as he and Superman face each other in an epic rematch for the ages!

Plus: A new era for John Henry Irons begins in "Steel Forged" part 1! And Dan Jurgens explores the not-too-distant-past world of "Lois and Clark 2" in a bold new interlude!

HARLEY QUINN #29

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and cover by SWEENEY BOO

Backup by ADAM WARREN

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

1:25 variant cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

1:50 variant cover by MATIAS BERGARA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/25/23

This just in, ya gal's been cursed! And now she's gotta use magic and travel the Multiverse and deal with…cartoon fish and higher beings? What in the Earth-6 is going on?! Not to mention, I still got my court-mandated community service, and Two-Face and his goons just won't leave ya girl alone. Someone's gotta teach 'em a lesson—and I'm not just sayin' that cuz I'm a professor!

Also featuring another very special in-continuity dream of Harley Quinn as told by the two individuals who know me bestest of all...my hyenas, Bud and Lou!

UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #2

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art and cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

Variant cover by ALAN QUAH

Glow-in-the-dark variant cover by JEFF SPOKES ($5.99 US)

1:25 variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/25/23

Explore the World's Strangest Superheroes' new headquarters, the Shelter, as they welcome their brand-new member, the Worm!

Catch up with Niles Caulder, Mento, Flex Mentallo, and more as we learn terrible secrets that could bring the new team to their knees before they even have a chance to get started. There's a traitor in their midst and it's not who you think!

BATMAN #134

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Backup art by MIGUEL MENDONCA

Variant cover by JOE QUESADA

Variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

1:25 variant cover by FRANK CHO

1:50 foil variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/4/23

It's all-out war as only Batman stands between Red Mask and a Gotham City full of bodies! How much is the Dark Knight willing to sacrifice to save this city?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1071

Written by RAM V

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by SIMON SPURRIER

Backup art by CASPAR WIJNGAARD

Variant cover by IVAN REIS

Variant cover by KELLEY JONES

1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

1:50 foil variant cover by KELLEY JONES

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/25/23

Shoes a.k.a Cheshire Cat continues to prowl the tunnels of Gotham looking for answers of her past, and when she runs into a horde of Azmer underneath the city…she makes an unlikely friend who was born on a Monday. Meanwhile, the Orgham's long running ties with the League of Assassins is revealed by Talia Al Ghul, and the truths of their relationship affects both Batman and Bruce Wayne.

Then, in the backup, Mr. Freeze continues his interrogation of Dr. Mead (or as he calls it, his "research") regarding how to "fix" Nora so that she'll return to him as Mrs. Fries and love him again.

BATMAN & THE JOKER: THE DEADLY DUO #6

Written by MARC SILVESTRI

Art and cover by MARC SILVESTRI

Batman variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Joker variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

1:25 variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:50 variant cover by MARC SILVESTRI

1:100 variant cover by JOHN McCREA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 7 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 4/4/23

After a bloody, brutal, and harrowing adventure across and underneath Gotham, Batman and The Joker have unearthed the true culprit behind the dark scheme against them. Now the Deadly Duo find themselves unwilling participants in a bone-chilling wedding ceremony in the catacombs beneath Gotham City. Get ready for unholy matrimony in this horrific penultimate chapter that needs to be seen to be believed.

THE RIDDLER: YEAR ONE #4

Written by PAUL DANO

Art by STEVAN SUBIC

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

Variant cover by MIKE MIGNOLA

1:25 variant cover by JOSHUA HIXSON

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 4/25/23

After a shocking discovery that unleashes a primal scream, we are sent back into Edward Nashton's past. Like drifting through a nightmare, we experience Edward's traumatic upbringing, beginning with with an abandoned

baby howling on the steps of the Gotham Orphanage.

Through the filter of Edward's memories, we experience his brutal past, but also learn about a once-possible hope—a hope that was dashed and that led to his lifelong obsession with and hatred of Thomas Wayne.

Actor Paul Dano (The Batman) and artist Stevan Subic continue the origin of the Riddler, leading up to his appearance in Matt Reeves's epic film.

LAZARUS PLANET: REVENGE OF THE GODS #3

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON, BECKY CLOONAN, and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by CIAN TORMEY, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, and ALITHA MARTINEZ

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL CHO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 3 of 4 | Variant $5.99 US

ON SALE 4/11/23

Is Wonder Woman responsible for the destruction wrought by the gods she's worshipped all her life? Back in Man's World at last, Diana sees the horrors of the gods' war and questions all she's done to ensure the Amazons' survival. Is it too late to turn the tide and achieve peace? Meanwhile, Olympus itself trembles as Shazam's wizard takes revenge on his former champion!

LAZARUS PLANET: REVENGE OF THE GODS #4

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON, BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by CIAN TORMEY, ALITHA MARTINEZ, and others!

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL CHO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 4 of 4 | Variant $5.99 US

ON SALE 4/25/23

The identity of humanity's mysterious ally is revealed in the action-packed finale! With an unexpected god at their side, Wonder Woman and the Amazons are ready to take down Hera and her evil machinations once and for all. But what will victory mean for the future of the heroes and villains connected to the gods?

SUPERMAN: LOST #2

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art and cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ

Variant cover by LEE WEEKS

1:25 variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 10 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/11/23

As Superman struggles to re-enter his life on Earth, we begin the story

of his epic 20-year journey home with an encounter with spacefaring

scavengers who transport the Man of Steel to an unnamed earthlike

planet whose properties redefine the limits of his powers, while the

world's ecological and political turmoil beckons for his help.

DC SPEECHLESS! #1

Written by GUSTAVO DUARTE

Art and cover by GUSTAVO DUARTE

Variant cover by FABIO MOON and GABRIEL BA

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE AND GUSTAVO DUARTE

$5.99 US | 56 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/18/23

Gustavo Duarte brings his style of humor to the DC Universe in six short stories featuring funny moments in your favorite superheroes' lives! Where does Harley buy her mallets? What happens to Superman's radioactive clothes? What's a day off like for Cyborg? Be sure to check out this entirely silent comic!

ICON VS. HARDWARE #3

Written by REGINALD HUDLIN and LEON CHILLS

Art by DENYS COWAN

Cover by RAHZZAH

Variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

1:25 variant cover by DARRYL BANKS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 5 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 4/11/23

Hardware's rampant tampering with the timeline is weakening the boundaries of reality and unraveling not just his own history, but the history of the entire Milestone Universe…and as the cracks in the walls of creation start to show, a terrifying threat emerges from a most unexpected place! The ending of this issue will shock you!

STATIC: SHADOWS OF DAKOTA #3

Written by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY and VITA AYALA

Art and cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Variant cover by RAHZZAH

1:25 variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 4/4/23

While Virgil and his dad investigate the recent disappearances of Bang Babies, we learn more about the mysterious leader of the vigilantes. Can Static get to the bottom of these sinister abductions before more kids get captured?

Meanwhile, Ebon goes to Paris Island to follow a lead on his missing Brother's wearabouts but the Blood Syndicate don't take kindly to strangers coming on their turf!

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY – THE GLASS HOUSE #1

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by LISANDRO ESTHERREN

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

Variant cover by ROD REIS

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

1:50 foil variant cover by YOSHITAKA AMANO

1:100 variant cover by JENNY FRISON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/11/23

The Corinthian has been turned loose on our realm once more, and this time he sets his sights on the very root of rapacious American capitalism—Silicon Valley. His relentless pursuit of the Smiling Man will carve a bloody path from the C-suite of Prophet Capital to the bowels of a demonic nightclub, and no one will be safe from his reach. Not Ken, living large in the Bay Area since parting ways with Barbie all those years ago. Not Max, a nervous hedge fund manager on the rise who's never quite fit anywhere. Not anyone.

Multiple Eisner Award-winning writer James Tynion IV reunites with superstar horror artist Lisandro Estherren to bring you the nightmare-fueled follow-up you've been craving, a tale that will plumb the bottomless depths of our yearning for more at the heart of the American dream.

DC April 2023-solicited Spotlight graphic novels and collections

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by DANIEL SAMPERE and others

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

$39.99 US | 304 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77951-853-8

ON SALE 6/20/23

Crisis on Infinite Earths. Infinite Crisis. Final Crisis. And now…Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths! The epic event years in the making is finally here.

Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League are dead. The remaining heroes are left to protect the world from an onslaught of violent attacks by DC's greatest villains! Can the legacy heroes step out of the shadows of the classic heroes to form a new Justice League? And will that be enough to stop a darkness greater than anything they've ever faced from destroying everything? Don't miss out on the blockbuster event of the year, now collected in a hardcover edition! Collects Justice League #75 and Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #0-7.

TALES FROM DARK CRISIS

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, RAM V, ALEK PAKNADEL, DAN WATTERS, MARK WAID, DELILAH S. DAWSON, DENNIS CULVER, and others

Art by DAN JURGENS, NORM RAPMUND, FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II, and others

Cover by IN-HYUK LEE

$29.99 US | 240 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77951-854-5

ON SALE 6/20/23

The Justice League has tragically fallen in battle, and now we see the aftermath. How does the world react to the Justice League being gone? Which heroes rise up…and which villains try to take advantage? And what dark forces are lying in wait to attack? An all-star roster of DC talent showcases a world without a Justice League and gives readers an even deeper look around the DCU during Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths! Collects Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1, Dark Crisis: The Deadly Green #1, Dark Crisis: The Dark Army #1, Dark Crisis: War Zone #1, and Dark Crisis: Big Bang #1.

DARK CRISIS: WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE

Written by TOM KING, PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, TINI HOWARD, STEPHANIE

PHILLIPS, SIMON SPURRIER, and others

Art by CHRIS BURNHAM, FEDERICO BLANCO, LEILA DEL DUCA, CLAYTON HENRY, RYAN SOOK, DAN JURGENS, and others

Cover by CHRIS BURNHAM and ADRIANO LUCAS

$24.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-417-1

ON SALE 6/20/23

The Justice League are dead. Or are they?

During an epic battle against Pariah and his Dark Army, Earth's defenders sacrificed themselves to save the Multiverse. The team seemed dead to their world, but Pariah, needing power to fuel his plans, imprisoned the League members on custom-made worlds using his growing powers. Each world is tailored to the innermost desires of the Justice League.

What Pariah intends to do with these worlds is a mystery…

Crafted by an all-star creative team including Tom King, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Tini Howard, Simon Spurrier, Dan Jurgens, and many more, Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League directly ties into the event Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, giving readers a look at what happened to the legendary heroes after the shocking events of Justice League #75. Collects Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League - Superman #1, Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League - Green Lantern #1, Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League - Wonder Woman #1, Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League - Green Arrow #1, and Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League - Batman #1.

DARK CRISIS: YOUNG JUSTICE

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by LAURA BRAGA

Cover by MAX DUNBAR

$24.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-856-9

ON SALE 6/13/23

Crises have always had devastating impacts on the generation of heroes that makes up Young Justice, and the Dark Crisis will hit them even harder. Tim Drake, Impulse, and Superboy go missing during the Justice League's funeral. The only person concerned enough to find them? Cassie Sandsmark, a.k.a. Wonder Girl. But…the three boys of Young Justice aren't on this Earth anymore…They're on the world of their dreams, one they may never want to leave!

Collecting the bestselling event tie-in Dark Crisis: Young Justice #1-6 by the acclaimed creative team of Meghan Fitzmartin (Batman: Urban Legends, Tim Drake: Robin) and Laura Braga (Harley Quinn).

BATMAN – ONE BAD DAY: TWO-FACE

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art and cover by JAVIER FERNANDEZ

$17.99 US | 88 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-992-4

ON SALE 7/4/23

HEADS OR TAILS, BATMAN WILL LOSE. Two-Face has always been viewed as Batman's most tragic villain. If only Harvey Dent hadn't been scarred by acid, he could have continued his good work as D.A. in Gotham City and been Batman's greatest ally and friend…right? Or has Batman extended him too much grace in his multiple attempts at reform? Batman will question himself as Dent is free once more, still scarred but seemingly free of Two-Face's influence. But when it's revealed that Harvey's father has been threatened to be murdered on his 88th birthday, will Two-Face be able to resist joining the party?

Collecting Batman – One Bad Day: Two-Face #1, from the bestselling creative team of Mariko Tamaki (Detective Comics, Crush & Lobo) and Javier Fernandez (Nightwing, King Spawn).

BATMAN – ONE BAD DAY: PENGUIN

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and CAM SMITH

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

$17.99 US | 88 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-030-2

ON SALE 7/4/23

BUILD YOUR EMPIRE BACK. The Penguin's criminal enterprise and the Iceberg Lounge have been stolen out from under him by his former associate the Umbrella Man. The Umbrella Man has removed all the rules for crime in Gotham City that the Penguin put in place, and the city is in chaos. The Penguin is a broken man, and he'll have to travel through the burning streets of Gotham with a gun and a single bullet putting together a new crew to take back what he's built. Will Batman help the devil he knows or face the devil he doesn't in the form of the Umbrella Man?

Collecting the crime epic Batman – One Bad Day: Penguin #1, from the critically acclaimed creative team of John Ridley (I Am Batman, The Other History of the DC Universe) and Giuseppe Camuncoli (The Joker, The Other History of the DC Universe).

POISON IVY VOL. 1: THE VIRTUOUS CYCLE

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-849-1

ON SALE 5/16/23

Pamela Isley has been a lot of things in her life: a living god, a super-villain, an activist, a scientist, and dead. In a new body that she didn't ask for and with a renewed sense of purpose, Ivy leaves Gotham and sets out to complete her greatest work: a gift to the world that will heal the damage dealt to it…by ending humanity.

But plans have a tendency of changing, and Ivy realizes life isn't just black-and-white and all humans aren't evil—except for the ones destroying the Earth with corporate greed. And Ivy will make. Them. Pay. This volume collects issues #1-6 of the bestselling Poison Ivy series brought to you by the dynamic duo of G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara.

NIGHTWING VOL. 1: LEAPING INTO THE LIGHT

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$16.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-699-2

ON SALE 6/6/23

Nightwing is back in Blüdhaven, and his drive to keep his adopted city safe has never been stronger! But protecting Blüdhaven is no small task, especially now that it's being menaced by Nightwing's most terrifying foe yet: a mysterious and murderous villain with a penchant for stealing his victims' hearts…known only as Heartless.

The city Nightwing has sworn to defend has also appointed a new mayor…with the last name Zucco. When Dick investigates the politician bearing the same name as the man who murdered his parents, he discovers details that

will shock and fundamentally change the hero forever. Tom Taylor (DCeased, Injustice) and Bruno Redondo (Injustice, Suicide Squad) bring Nightwing out of the shadow of the Bat and into the light!

NIGHTWING VOL. 3: THE BATTLE FOR BLÜDHAVEN'S HEART

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$24.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-016-6

ON SALE 6/27/23

With Dick Grayson under the protection of Nightwing and the Titans, Blockbuster's finding it difficult for his hit men to get Grayson…until Heartless comes in to offer Blockbuster a deal. Meanwhile, Blockbuster discovers who Grayson's mole in his mob is, and it all ends with a secret identity revealed and heart taken…and you'll have to read this to find out whose! This volume collects Nightwing #92-96.

BLACK ADAM VOL. 1: THEOGONY

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, EDDY BARROWS, and EBER FERREIRA

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

$19.99 US | 168 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-009-8

ON SALE 5/16/23

There is no forgiveness for Black Adam.

This is the reality Teth-Adam, immortal man of indomitable will, must face when he discovers he has been infected with an incurable plague destroying his immortality. Haunted by the specter of centuries of dark deeds, Black Adam transfers his powers to a worthy successor who will redeem Adam's legacy and defend their ancestral homeland of Kahndaq, only to subsequently become mystically "handcuffed" to him when Adam's plague is arrested, giving birth to perhaps the most volatile and dysfunctional super-team in DC history!

Powered by stunning art by Rafa Sandoval (Justice League) and breathtaking painted covers by Irvin Rodriguez (Detective Comics), writer Christopher Priest (Deathstroke, Justice League) brings his trademark wit and skill for character deconstruction to an entirely fresh examination of the man you love to hate!

Get ready to ride the lightning! Collects Black Adam #1-6.

THE NEW CHAMPION OF SHAZAM!

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art and cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER and CAITLIN YARSKY

Cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

$19.99 US | 112 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77951-726-5

ON SALE 5/9/23

When everyone in your family is a superhero, it's hard to define yourself. But when you're suddenly the only superhero in the family…it's even harder! When the power of Shazam vanishes without a trace, Mary Bromfield

takes the opportunity to prepare for her freshman year of college and a "normal" life at last. But before she can truly get started, yet another opportunity beckons as she becomes…the new champion of Shazam?

Can she balance her new life and this even newer role? And even if she can, how will she contend against the powerful magical forces rising to take over the world? Collects The New Champion of Shazam! #1-4 and a story from Lazarus Planet: We Once Were Gods #1!

ABSOLUTE PREACHER VOL. 1 (2023 EDITION)

Written by GARTH ENNIS

Art by STEVE DILLON

Cover by GLENN FABRY

$150.00 US | 736 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-334-1

ON SALE 8/8/23

Offered again! A masterpiece of violence, depravity, love, and redemption, writer Garth Ennis and artist Steve Dillon's Preacher follows Reverend Jesse Custer on his epic quest to track down an absent God and force Him to answer for the sufferings of His creation. This first of three deluxe slipcase volumes collects issues #1-26 of the series and features an introduction by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg—executive producers of the Preacher TV adaptation—plus Ennis's complete script for issue #11, a special gallery of pinup and promotional art, and highlights from Preacher's infamous Gone to Texas letters column.

ABSOLUTE SANDMAN OVERTURE (2023 EDITION)

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art and cover by J.H. WILLIAMS III

$150.00 US | 416 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-352-5

ON SALE 8/22/23

Offered again! In 2013, New York Times bestselling author and master of modern fantasy Neil Gaiman returned to the world of the Dreaming for his first full-length tale of the Sandman in nearly 20 years. Ranging across the universe and through realms unbound by time and space, the stunning prequel to the original Sandman saga was sumptuously illustrated by critically acclaimed artist J.H. Williams III and colorist Dave Stewart over six enthralling issues.

This definitive collector's edition of the landmark series features a foreword by Gaiman, behind-the-scenes retrospectives and a special sketchbook section from Williams, a never-before-seen artist's edition of the story showcasing Williams's original artwork for each page, and Gaiman's complete script for issue #1.

SHAZAM! AND THE SEVEN MAGIC LANDS

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by DALE EAGLESHAM, SCOTT KOLINS, MARCO SANTUCCI, and others

Cover by DALE EAGLESHAM

$29.99 US | 344 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-145-3

ON SALE 5/23/23

Offered again! Award-winning writer Geoff Johns (Doomsday Clock, Batman: Earth One) upended the world of Billy Batson, spreading the wizard's powers between Billy and his five foster siblings. Now, in the long-awaited sequel, the newly formed Shazam Family embark on their first adventure as a super-team through a series of magical realms. With art from Dale Eaglesham (Justice Society of America), Scott Kolins (The Flash), and Marco Santucci (Swamp Thing), this book collects the entire epic of the Seven Magic Lands from Shazam! #1-11 and #13-14.

THE POWER OF SHAZAM! BOOK 2: THE WORM TURNS

Written by JERRY ORDWAY, ROGER STERN, RON MARZ, and PETER DAVID

Art by PETER KRAUSE, GIL KANE, CURT SWAN, and others

Cover by JERRY ORDWAY

$39.99 US | 424 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-174-3

ON SALE 5/30/23

The adventures of the World's Mightiest Mortal continue! Young Billy Batson, in his superhero guise as the adult Captain Marvel, uses the powers of Shazam to face challenges in Fawcett City, New York, Venus, and the far future. Through it all, a small but terrifying new danger is inching its way closer—and this threat wants to take over the world!

Collects The Power of Shazam! #13-23, Superman: The Man of Tomorrow #4, Showcase '96 #7, The Power of Shazam! Annual #1, Superboy Plus #1, and Supergirl Plus #1.

HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE

Written by MARV WOLFMAN

Art by GEORGE PEREZ and KARL KESEL

Cover by ALEX ROSS

$24.99 US | 128 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-139-2

ON SALE 6/6/23

Marv Wolfman and George Pérez's epic companion to Crisis on Infinite Earths returns to print in this stunning hardcover edition that outlines the greatest events ever to take place in the past, present, and future of the DC Universe after the consolidation of the Multiverse during the events of Crisis. Amplified by the vibrant colors of Tom Ziuko, Wolfman and Pérez's history guidebook is a visual and informational treasure trove that every DC fan should own.

Collects History of the DC Universe #1-2.

BATMAN: VENGEANCE OF BANE #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by CHUCK DIXON

Art by GRAHAM NOLAN and EDUARDO BARRETO

Cover by GLENN FABRY

Foil variant cover by GLENN FABRY

$6.99 US | 64 pages | Variant $7.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/4/23

Comics readers around the world gasped in shock when Bane broke Batman's back in Batman #497. Now learn the tragic story behind the villain in this facsimile reproduction of Bane's first appearance. Sentenced from birth to serve life imprisonment due to the crimes of his father, Bane honed his body and mind to survive the penal colony of Peña Duro. Fueled by a lifetime of violence and driven by the desire to conquer, Bane escapes from his prison and decides to take over Gotham by destroying its greatest protector—Batman!

WONDER WOMAN HISTORIA: THE AMAZONS

Written by KELLY SUE DeCONNICK

Art by PHIL JIMENEZ, GENE HA, and NICOLA SCOTT

Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

$29.99 US | 232 pages | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-135-4

ON SALE 6/6/23



WONDER WOMAN HISTORIA: THE AMAZONS

(DIRECT MARKET EDITION)

Written by KELLY SUE DeCONNICK

Art and cover by PHIL JIMENEZ, GENE HA, and NICOLA SCOTT

$29.99 US | 232 pages | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-349-5

ON SALE 6/6/23

Featuring a brand-new cover by all three series artists!

Millennia ago, Queen Hera and the goddesses of the Olympian pantheon grew greatly dissatisfied with their male counterparts…and far from their sight, they put a plan into action. A new society was born, one never before seen on Earth, capable of wondrous and terrible things…but their existence could not stay secret for long. When a despairing woman named Hippolyta crossed the Amazons' path, a series of events was set in motion that would lead to an outright war across heaven and Earth—and the creation of Earth's greatest guardian!

Legendary talents Kelly Sue DeConnick, Phil Jimenez, Gene Ha, and Nicola Scott unleash a critically lauded and Eisner Award-winning reading experience the likes of which you've never seen, with unbelievably sumptuous art and a story that will haunt you.

Collects Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1-3.

BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT

Written by SEAN MURPHY

Art and cover by SEAN MURPHY

$29.99 US | 256 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77951-852-1

ON SALE 6/13/23

With Bruce Wayne behind bars, a new Batman arrives on the scene. But will he be the last Dark Knight?

Gotham Motors CEO Derek Powers has seized control of the Wayne family's assets, using them to transform the Gotham Terror Oppression unit, and with it, the city it's supposed to protect! With the crime rate down, only the original Batman, Bruce Wayne, is fully aware of the true danger the city is in. The time has come to destroy the mantle once and for all!

Collects Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1-8 and Batman: White Knight Presents: Red Hood #1-2!

DC PRIDE: THE NEW GENERATION

Written by KEVIN CONROY, ALYSSA WONG, TRAVIS G. MOORE, DEVIN GRAYSON, and others

Art by NICK ROBLES, BRITTNEY WILLIAMS, EVAN CAGLE, ZOE THOROGOOD, and others

Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

$19.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-848-4

ON SALE 5/23/23

DC celebrates Pride Month with more stories, more characters, and more pride than ever before! This gorgeous hardcover collects for the very first time: -Thirteen thrilling tales spotlighting LGBTQIA+ fan-favorites new and old including Superman (Jon Kent), Nubia, Kid Quick, Connor Hawke, Aquaman (Jackson Hyde), Green Lantern (Jo Mullein), Alysia Yeoh, the Ray, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Batwoman

-"Finding Batman," an autobiographical comic written by the late Kevin Conroy and drawn by J. Bone that details how Kevin's personal experiences from childhood to Hollywood ultimately informed his universally beloved performance as the iconic voice of Batman

-All five parts of Tim Drake's coming-out story across Batman: Urban Legends #4-6, #10, and DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1

-An introduction by activist, actress, and real-life superhero Nicole Maines

-Gorgeous art from across the complete DC Pride 2022 celebration!

GOTHAM ACADEMY

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, BRENDEN FLETCHER, and others

Art by KARL KERSCHL, MINGJUE HELEN CHEN, ADAM ARCHER, and others

Cover by KARL KERSCHL

$39.99 US | 472 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-171-2

ON SALE 5/9/23

Maps Mizoguchi is new to Gotham Academy, but she's found the perfect mentor: Olive Silverlock (her brother's ex, which isn't awkward at all). Olive's had some problems recently, but amnesia pales beside a school that's haunted by ghosts, secret societies, and bats. How bad can it be, showing her ex's kid sister the ropes? How about when another prominent member of Gotham's elite shows up, and she has to deal with Damian Wayne?

Becky Cloonan, Brenden Fletcher, and Karl Kerschl welcome you back to school in this volume that collects Gotham Academy #1-18 and Gotham Academy Annual #1!

TEEN TITANS GO! BOX SET 1: TV OR NOT TV

$29.99 US | 384 pages | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-158-3

ON SALE 8/15/23

Join Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Raven, and Beast Boy for more hijinks and humor in this comic book spin-off of the hit Cartoon Network TV show.

Whether our heroes are battling gross (but delicious) pizza monsters, going all out in a game of Go Fish, or rockin' some cool facial hair, these rib-tickling tales of the Teen Titans from Sholly Fisch (The All-New Batman: The Brave and the Bold), Merrill Hagan (The Astonishing Spider-Man), Lea Hernandez (Killer Princesses), Jorge Corona (Batgirls), and more are sure to keep everyone in the family entertained.

This first of two new Teen Titans Go! box sets contains three graphic novels: Teen Titans Go! Vol. 1: Party, Party!, Teen Titans Go! Vol. 2: Welcome to the Pizza Dome, and Teen Titans Go! Vol. 3: Mumbo Jumble.

SUPERMAN '78/BATMAN '89 BOX SET

$49.99 US | 304 pages | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-159-0

ON SALE 9/5/23

You will believe that a man can fly and that a Dark Knight has returned in this box set collecting two spin-off graphic novels based on Richard Donner's Superman: The Movie and Tim Burton's Batman.

Superman '78 by Robert Venditti and Wilfredo Torres pits the Man of Steel against the alien menace of Brainiac, forcing Superman to make a life-changing sacrifice: leave the planet that he has come to call home in order to save it. Then, in Batman '89, original Batman screenwriter Sam Hamm and artist Joe Quinones pick up where the 1989 film left off by introducing the villainous Two-Face to the Tim Burton movie universe.

This box set is a must-have for fans of the original motion pictures who want to "rewatch" the adventures of their favorite DC heroes again and again.

GIRL TAKING OVER: A LOIS LANE STORY 2023 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

$7.50 NET for bundles of 25 (30 cents NET per copy) | 32 pages

ON SALE 5/6/23

Ambitious small-town girl Lois Lane tackles a summer in the big city with gusto, but a cavalcade of setbacks—including an annoying frenemy roommate, a beyond-tedious internship at a suddenly corporatized website, and a boss who demotes her to coffee-fetching minion—threatens to derail her extremely detailed life plan. And, you know, her entire future.

From beloved author Sarah Kuhn (Shadow of the Batgirl, Heroine Complex), and with expressive and lively art by Arielle Jovellanos, comes a charming YA story about the strength it takes to embrace the messiness of life. This Free Comic Book Day special edition features an excerpt from the upcoming original graphic novel Girl Taking Over: A Lois Lane Story.

CLARK & LEX AND FANN CLUB: BATMAN SQUAD 2023 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

$7.50 NET for bundles of 25 (30 cents NET per copy)

ON SALE 5/6/23

FEATURING PREVIEWS OF TWO GREAT GRAPHIC NOVELS FOR YOUNG READERS!

Struggling with understanding why his parents demand he hide his amazing superpowers, Clark Kent has no problem using a bit of super-speed or super-strength to give himself that extra edge as quarterback of the football team or while doing chores around the farm.

And when LuthorCorp holds a competition to find the best and brightest for a summer internship in Metropolis, Clark decides to use his X-ray vision to cheat his way in, especially since it might be a way of getting out of Smallville.

From New York Times bestselling author Brendan Reichs and artist Jerry Gaylord comes a fresh twist to a familiar face that is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats!

Also in this special edition…

ERNEST FANN IS THE WORLD'S BIGGEST BATMAN…FAN.

Ernest Fann idolizes Batman. It might not even be much of a stretch to say he wants to model his life after him. So, with no training or superpowers, young Ernest takes on the name of Gerbilwing and decides to set up a crime fighting unit consisting of his best friend, his babysitter, and his dog. But things get complicated when Ernest and his friends visit a bank that happens to be in the middle of a robbery being committed by a werewolf! Will the Batman Squad taste defeat on their very first day of crime-fighting?

Join New York Times bestselling writer-illustrator Jim Benton (Catwad, Franny K. Stein) for the laugh-out-loud adventure of a lifetime!

CLARK & LEX

Written by BRENDAN REICHS

Art and cover by JERRY GAYLORD

$12.99 US | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77950-210-0

ON SALE 7/4/23

Struggling with understanding why his parents demand he hide his amazing superpowers, Clark has no problem using a bit of super-speed or super-strength to give himself that extra edge as quarterback of the football team or while doing his chores around the farm.

And when LuthorCorp holds a competition to find the best and brightest for a summer internship in Metropolis, Clark decides to use his X-ray vision in order to cheat his way in, especially since it might provide the means of getting out of Smallville. Amazingly, Clark is not the only competitor with special abilities…just ask his newfound friend, Lex Luthor.

But as the kids go missing one by one, the boys realize the competition may not be all it seems. Can Clark put aside his pride for the sake of the team and become the friend and leader they will need to overcome LuthorCorp's ambitions?

From New York Times bestselling author Brendan Reichs and artist Jerry Gaylord comes a fresh twist to a familiar face that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat!

DC April 2023 comic books

BATGIRLS #17

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

1:25 variant cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/11/23

Nothing says spring like the Aparo Park Spring Jubilee—live music, good food, and besties Cass Cain and Steph Brown unwinding after a long day of Batgirling. But the day turns sour quickly when snipers Gunbunny and Gunhawk appear on the scene…why are they here, and who are they targeting? It's up to the Batgirls to protect their fellow Hills residents and find the snipers before anyone gets hurt.

BATMAN INCORPORATED #7

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

1:25 variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/11/23

No one is safe as Professor Pyg continues his warpath across Gotham. Meanwhile, Ghost-Maker has the worst Gotham has to offer in his grasp and must decide whether to keep his promise to Bruce or end their reign of terror—for good. Can Batman Inc. find Pyg in time to save the city? Will Ghost-Maker fall back into his old ways?

Guest-starring Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and more of Gotham's finest.

And as if that weren't enough—the road to Joker Inc. begins here!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #14

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by SERG ACUNA

1:25 variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

1:50 variant cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Superman variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/18/23

BRUCE WAYNE…A MURDERER?

Bruce Wayne's billionaire rival Simon Stagg is dead. And Bruce Wayne is suspect number one! With their friend's freedom and reputation on the line, Superman, Robin, and Metamorpho, the Element Man, join forces to exonerate the Dark Knight's alter ego the best way they can: by finding Stagg's real killer before they strike again!

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON THREE #4

Written by ALAN BURNETT and PAUL DINI

Art by TY TEMPLETON

Cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by MIKE PERKINS

Villain variant by BRIAN BOLLAND 1:25 variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/11/23

The tragic story of Straightman continues in "Crack-Up," part two! The Joker's not-so-funny sidekick is hell-bent on revenge and has arrived at the doorstep of the dastardly doctor who mangled his mind, Hugo Strange. Meanwhile, Batman tangles with a mysterious foe who has a strange and unexpected tie to Straightman.

BLACK ADAM #10

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant cover by DANIEL BAYLISS

Variant cover by LEE GARBETT

1:25 variant cover by IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA

$3.99 US| 32 pages | 10 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/18/23

THERE IS NO REDEMPTION FOR BLACK ADAM.

Or is there? As a war rages within the supreme ruler of Kahdaq, Black Adam is given a chance to head toward the light for good…but does he have what it takes to seize it? Plus: Ibac's here and ready to brawl!

BLUE BEETLE: GRADUATION DAY #6

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art and cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

1:25 variant cover by JORGE CORONA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/25/23

It's all come to this as Jaime faces down the encroaching alien armada! But is he really ready for what comes next? And what does this mean for the future of Blue Beetle?

CATWOMAN #54

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by NICO LEON

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY Variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

1:50 foil variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/18/23

You know what they say: two's company, but three's a crowd! The Royal Flush Gang joins Selina Kyle behind bars, and while the other inmates are team Selina, the Queen remains loyal to Punchline. It wouldn't be jail without the ladies clawing each other's eyes out, especially when Catwoman makes a special appearance just to kick some clown ass. All this chaos and distraction may just be the break-out-of-jail-free card Selina needs. Meanwhile, Tomcat finally deals with his ex-boyfriend who tried to take the Tomasso heir…

DANGER STREET #5

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JORGE FORNES

Variant cover by MITCH GERADS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 5 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/11/23

What does a small-town murder have to do with the mysteries of the Multiverse? Lady Cop is on the case, but time is running out! Gods from beyond the stars are battling over the boy who could save all their lives, the Manhunter is stalking his prey, and, meanwhile, the Dingbats are tired of waiting for answers…and they're about to take revenge into their own hands!

DC/RWBY #3

Written by MARGUERITE BENNETT

Art by SOO LEE

Cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

Variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/25/23

Forced to retreat from Arkham Asylum and Gotham City after they've been overrun by Grimm, Team RWBY finds refuge with Wonder Woman and the Amazons on Themyscira. But as the world continues to change with the girls' presence here on Earth, who brought Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang here in the first place?

DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #8

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Pencils by TREVOR HAIRSINE

Inks by ANDY LANNING

Cover by HOWARD PORTER

Homage variant cover JAY ANACLETO

Acetate variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:50 variant cover by SUN KHAMUNAKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 8 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/18/23

The epic saga that began over three years ago reaches its final, cataclysmic conclusion! As worlds burn, heroes fall—can hope prevail? DCeased ends here…

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #5

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANIN

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/25/23

Huntress's journey through time comes to a head as the person chasing her through the timeline has finally caught up to her. Is the end of the line for Helena Wayne?

MULTIVERSITY: HARLEY SCREWS UP THE DCU #2

Written by FRANK TIERI

Art by LOGAN FAERBER

Cover by AMANDA CONNER

Variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

1:25 variant cover by JOHN McCREA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/11/23

Harley's come face-to-face with the most unexpected ally—herself! But just who is this strange Quinn copy, and what the heck is she doing on this strange alternate Earth devoid of heroes and overrun by Starro'd versions of all of Harley's best friends? (Here's a hint: it has something to do with Harley screwing up the DCU.)

NIGHTWING #103

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by TRAVIS MOORE

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Backup written by C.S. PACAT

Backup art by EDUARDO PANSICA

Variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

1:50 foil variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Superman variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/18/22

Who is the Grinning Man, who's always grinning no matter what he's doing, even when he's murdering people, and what kind of deal did he make with Neron? Nightwing and the Titans better figure that out soon before they lose one of their team members…

Then, in the backup, Nightwing continues his lessons mentoring Jon Kent, a.k.a. Superman, and this time it's about using your detective skills instead of your fists.

POISON IVY #11

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by SEB McKINNON

Variant cover by AMY REEDER

1:25 variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:50 foil variant cover by SEB McKINNON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/4/23

It's no secret that Ivy can be very convincing, but with her newfound powers, she now has people wrapped around her finger. Janet's time at the spa goes south when Ivy uses her…persuasive powers…to blockade a petroleum processing plant. Things take a wild turn, though, when the employees become violent and Ivy must protect the women she initially set out to destroy. So much for a relaxing spa retreat!

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #121

Written by JOHN ROZUM

Pencils by WALTER CARZON

Inks by HORACIO OTTOLINI

Cover by WALTER CARZON and HORACIO OTTOLINI

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 4/4/23

Mystery Inc. is on the case when a small town is plagued by claims of monster sightings. What could Bigfoot, the Goat Man, the Lizard Man, and the other creatures be up to? And what will it mean for the town if the gang can't find out?

STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #6

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

1:25 variant cover by KEVIN MAGUIRE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/18/23

The battle for the fate of the lost children is here! Stargirl faces off against the Childminder on Orphan Island in the hopes of saving these forgotten sidekicks from her monstrous clutches. But if she succeeds, what does this mean the DC Universe timeline?

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #7

Written by AMANDA DEIBERT

Art and cover by DARIO BRIZUELA

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 4/11/23

Daphne's martial arts hobby takes center stage at a national competition: Gotham's Got Talent! It's all good until her competitors start being talent-napped. Judge Bruce Wayne calls in Batman, who teams up with Mystery Inc. to infiltrate the competition. Can they solve the mystery before front-runner Daphne winds up in real trouble?

THE FLASH #796

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Pencils by ROGER CRUZ and FERNANDO PASARIN

Inks by WELLINGTON DIAS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Variant cover by YASMIN FLORES MONTANEZ

1:25 variant cover by LEE GARBETT

1:50 foil variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/4/23

It's the final moments of the One-Minute War! Cornered by the evil Admiral Vel, the Flash family is on the edge of defeat, but some surprising allies give the speedsters one last chance to change the outcome of the war once and for all!

THE FLASH #797

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by SERG ACUNA

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Variant cover by YASMIN FLORES MONTANEZ

1:25 variant cover by SERG ACUNA

1:50 foil variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Superman variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/18/23

It's a super-speed misadventure in babysitting as Kid Flash watches Jai and Irey, the Flash's children! When a sleepover goes awry, Ace has to bring back the twins, Maxine, and a few new friends from across time and space!

THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #7

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Backup art by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$5.99 US | 40 pages | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 4/4/23

Following his explosive plans last issue, The Joker has turned L.A. into a war zone and worn out his welcome. He makes plans to leave and head back to Gotham to settle some unfinished business there, but discovers the City of Angels' darkest secret: nobody gets out easily. Now he must choose—face the manhunt or the Manhunter.

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: DEAD BOY DETECTIVES #5

Written by PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

Art by JEFF STOKELY

Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

Variant cover by ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

1:25 variant cover by CATHY KWAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/25/23

A break in the case comes at a deadly cost, but there's little time to mourn when a far more dangerous foe waits in the wings. Edwin and Charles find themselves face-to-face with Thessaly the witch, and she's hungry to do what she does best...exact revenge on those who have crossed her.

TIM DRAKE: ROBIN #8

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/25/22

Who's ready for a Bat-team-up for the ages? Batwoman shows up at the Gotham Marina with a mystery only the world's best Robin could solve. Together, Robin and Batwoman will help each other…or die trying.

WILDC.A.T.S #6

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/11/23

With the WildC.A.T.s out of commission and still reeling from the death of a teammate, their replacements find themselves fighting for their lives. While everyone is distracted, the Court of Owls set their sights on the HALO Corporation for a hostile takeover…extremely hostile.

WONDER WOMAN #798

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN and CAITLIN YARSKY

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by JOELLE JONES

Variant cover by JEFF DEKAL

1:25 variant cover by ZU ORZU

1:50 foil variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Superman variant cover by TONY DANIEL

$4.99 | 40 pages | $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/18/23

BRING ON THE THUNDER! A Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods tie-in!

To save Themyscira, Wonder Woman must join forces with an unexpected ally: a sworn enemy of the Amazons! But to finally defeat the gods, Diana needs the new champion of Shazam at her side. Will the heroines find each other before it's too late?



DC April 2023-solicited collections

BATMAN: FORTRESS

Written by GARY WHITTA

Art and cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

$29.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-851-4

ON SALE 6/6/23

When an unknown alien ship enters Earth's atmosphere, disrupting global power and communications and plunging the planet into chaos, the world is left wondering…where is Superman when he is needed most? In the mysterious absence of the Last Son of Krypton, Batman must form a team to infiltrate the Fortress of Solitude to find the key to unlocking this brutal mystery! This adventure-filled Elseworlds-type story will leave you breathless! Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Darick Robertson (The Boys) have joined forces to tell a brutal and shocking adventure that will turn everything you think you know about Superman upside down! Collects Batman: Fortress #1-8.

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS VOL. 5

Written by JOEY ESPOSITO, BRANDON THOMAS, CHRIS BURNHAM, and DENNIS CULVER

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV, ALBERTO ALBUQUERQUE JIMENEZ, CHRIS BURNHAM, and HAYDEN SHERMAN

Cover by DIKE RUAN

$29.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-010-4

ON SALE 5/23/23

Four epic Gotham sagas rage on! The Signal, a.k.a. Duke Thomas, assembles Batman and the Outsiders to find his missing mother. Years before his passing, we follow Alfred Pennyworth on the mystery of a lifetime. In another story from Gotham's recent past, Thomas and Martha Wayne have arrived at Wayne Manor, and Batman goes on a hunt to find out who is responsible and if he's being lied to. And a bold new piece of the Gotham City universe gets introduced from the wreckage of Arkham Asylum…the children and protégés of some of Gotham's most wicked villains are assembled in the inaugural class of Arkham Academy! Don't miss this incredible volume of Batman: Urban Legends!

STATIC: SEASON ONE

Written by VITA AYALA and REGINALD HUDLIN

Art by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY and CHRISCROSS

Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

$19.99 US | 200 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-012-8

ON SALE 5/30/23

When nerdy high schooler Virgil Hawkins and other members of the Dakota City community stood up against injustice, their peaceful protests were met with dangerous experimental tear gas. While some were maimed, Virgil and some others were given new abilities. Now Virgil has electromagnetic energy inside him, but there's anger burning inside too. How will Virgil deal with all of this? And what about his newly super-powered bullies? Collects Milestone Returns: Infinite Edition #0 and Static: Season One #1-6.

STEEL: A CELEBRATION OF 30 YEARS

Written by LOUISE SIMONSON, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST, GRANT MORRISON, and others

Art by JON BOGDANOVE, DENYS COWAN, ARNIE JORGENSEN, ED BENES, and others

Cover by ALEX GARNER

$39.99 US | 328 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-173-6

ON SALE 5/23/23

Spinning out of the pages of "Reign of the Supermen," witness the rise of John Henry Irons from humble engineer to soaring superhero in this 30-year retrospective collecting tales from The Adventures of Superman #500; Superman: The Man of Steel #22, #100, #122; Steel (vol. 1) #1, #34; JLA #17; Justice League Unlimited #35; Steel (vol. 2) #1; Suicide Squad #24; Action Comics #4; Convergence: Superman: Man of Steel #1-2; and The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special #1.

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL VOL. 3: BATTLE FOR GAMORRA

Written by TOM TAYLOR and NICOLE MAINES

Art by CIAN TORMEY, CLAYTON HENRY, RUAIRI COLEMAN, SCOTT HANNA, and RAUL FERNANDEZ

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

$24.99 US | 136 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-007-4

ON SALE 5/9/23

THE DC UNIVERSE DEBUT OF DREAMER!

Jonathan Kent has faced many challenges on the way to becoming Superman, but what will he do when faced with the deadly threat of metahuman bombs? Jon and his journalist boyfriend, Jay, must unravel the secrets of dictator Henry Bendix's "Rising" before all the heroes of the DCU fall before the awesome threat. Does the mysterious heroine called Dreamer hold the key to avoiding that terrible fate? All roads lead to Gamorra as Jon, Jay, and the take-no-prisoners super-activists called the Revolutionaries battle Bendix head-on, with Bendix's powers turning

friends and loved ones into deadly foes! Collects Superman: Son of Kal-El #11-15.