What do you do when you discover a mysterious area of the ocean known as the Blue Hole, which has a different ecosystem every time you visit it? You go diving to explore the depths and hunt for rare sea creatures to keep the customers of your nearby sushi restaurant fed, naturally – and as seen in the trailer at the Future Games Show Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, that's exactly what you'll be doing when Dave the Diver leaves Early Access this June.

Play Dave the Diver in Early Access now on Steam (opens in new tab)

The game is split neatly into two complementary parts, with the first being an underwater adventure as you explore the depths of the Blue Hole. You'll need to upgrade and construct new equipment to use alongside your harpoon, as you track down and hunt over 200 different types of sea creature, while making sure you return to the surface with your haul before your oxygen level runs out and you lose everything you worked for. You'll also discover an expanding storyline as you dive deeper, with new characters to meet and mysteries to solve.

Back on dry land, the game switches genre to a restaurant management sim, where you set the menu based on the fish and ingredients you caught, then serve up your dishes to waiting customers with increasingly exotic catering demands. The income you generate from selling this sushi can then be used to improve your equipment, allowing for deeper dives to reach more valuable items – but beware that the further down you travel, the greater the risks that are lurking in the darkness, ready to pounce on unsuspecting divers.

