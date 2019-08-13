The new Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance trailer teases an epic battle between the Gelfling and the Skeksis

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is so close you can almost hear the Skeksis disgustingly demolishing plates of grotesque food. A second trailer for the Netflix series has been released, teasing the incredible new adventure from the Jim Henson company. Watch below.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance features an enviable cast list, led by Rocketman star Taron Egerton, scream-queen Anya Taylor-Joy, and Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel, who will all voice members of the Gelfling. Other actors lending their voices to the side of good include Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Lena Headey, and Hannah John-Kamen.

On the side of evil, voicing the Skeksis, are Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Benedict Wong, and Awkwafina. To top it all off, Sigourney Weaver will narrate the 10-episode series, which reaches Netflix on August 30.

Keep an eye on GamesRadar for our review of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. To read more about the series, it's worth picking up the latest issue of SFX magazine, which features a huge feature on the new Netflix series.