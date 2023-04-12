CS:GO player hits impossible shot to wipe entire team with one bullet

A CS:GO player has managed to win a round solo by wiping out the enemy with just one bullet.

As you can see from the clip below, the round starts with one player picking up the AWP sniper rifle before letting out a fairly monotone "yeah" in celebration that makes what's about to happen all the more amusing. Our would-be hero then strolls to their lane before tossing a smoke grenade at the enemy as they move to cover, then poking out to take a shot at an enemy.

It's the sort of gameplay sequence we've seen oodles of times before, but the big difference this time is that the enemy player had their entire team tootling along behind them, leading to one bullet taking them all out as they lined up perfectly for the shot. If anything would lead me to uninstall a game, it would likely be down to being on the receiving end of this clip.

Another fun part of the clip is the text uploaded alongside it:

"Is this rare? I hit this in my Faceit game earlier, and I'm not sure I've ever seen a real one."

As far as clips go, njhypeisdad, it's quite alright, indeed.

Gameplay highlights aside; it's quite a busy time in the CS:GO community. After various reports and teases, Counter-Strike 2 was confirmed by Valve to be real. Also, it's a free upgrade to CS:GO due to arrive this summer.

There's a limited-availability test going right now, though don't think idling around will boost your chances of getting an invite, as Valve has already confirmed it does not. On the bright side, there's clearly plenty of fun still to be had in CS:GO.

Speaking of, here's how to access the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test.