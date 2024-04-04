Anime streamer Crunchyroll is adding multiple much-requested new features

Anime streaming service Crunchyroll is adding multiple much-requested features – and it could make discovering anime hidden gems that much easier.

According to Crunchyroll’s official website, the streamer will be adding a multiple profiles function for up to five separate profiles. Users will also be able to stream simultaneously on different profiles, so don’t expect any Netflix-style headaches involving multiple households – at least for now, anyway. While many have been waiting years for Crunchyroll profiles to drop, you’ll need just a little more patience; expect that to roll out in "late April".

On top of that, there are also going to be profile avatars from dozens of different series, to help give your account a more personal touch.

Premium users will also be getting parental controls – a godsend for the sketchier side of the medium – as well as "more personalized recommendations" and "Crunchylist curation". The latter will, we hope, involve users being able to share their favorite recommendations and cult classics with a wider audience – without having to dig through the hundreds of shows on offer. It could also be a boon to those looking to skip over recap or filler episodes from certain long-running anime in their own personalized queues. A win-win, in our books.

This comes just days after fellow streamer Funimation shut down, with members being able to migrate across and much of Funimation’s previous library heading over to Crunchyroll.

With Crunchyroll’s new features set to go live soon, it’s all shaping up to be a great Spring 2024 season. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 and Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf have both launched in the past week, while both My Hero Academia season 7 and Demon Slayer season 4 are hitting Crunchyroll this May.

