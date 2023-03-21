Crash Team Rumble brings Wumpa-fueled multiplayer mayhem in June

Crash Team Rumble, the upcoming 4v4 team-based online multiplayer game, is an unusual amalgamation of pieces -- and that's before you factor in the Crash Bandicoot IP.

The upcoming multiplayer video game from developer Toys for Bob was first revealed back during The Game Awards 2022. The initial reveal trailer showcased characters like Crash, Coco, Tawna, Cortex, and more. It was clear from the jump that the game required players to gather up Wumpa fruit and then deposit said collected fruit into a bank of sorts. The team with the most gathered fruit ultimately wins.

Notably, Crash Team Rumble is pretty clearly a live-service game. While not free-to-play by any means -- a standard version of the game will run $29.99 -- there will be seasons of content and a Premium Battle Pass. What all that entails remains to be seen, but it seems fair to assume that it will include a load of cosmetics.

The aforementioned characters are broken down into three basic roles: Scorer, Blocker, and Booster. While each of them have their own powers and moves to distinguish them from the rest, the broad way in which a given character interacts with the game always falls into those categories.

Scorers are good at collecting and scoring Wumpa fruit, as the name implies, while Blockers are good at defending banks to prevent enemies from scoring. Boosters, on the other hand, are particularly good at gathering gems and activating Relic Stations in order to, well, boost their team's score.

A recent hands-off digital preview attended by GamesRadar+ made Crash Team Rumble look like an incredible chaotic endeavor, which is honestly the sort of thing one probably wants out of any video game associated with Crash Bandicoot. If there's no chaos, what even is the point?

Crash Team Rumble is set to release for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. A beta is set to run from April 20 through April 24, and pre-ordering the game will unlock beta access for folks.

You can keep an eye on all of the upcoming new games for 2023 with our helpful roundup.