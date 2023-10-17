Cover reveal: Honkai: Star Rail shines on PLAY’s cosmic cover

PLAY #33 is out now! Honkai: Star Rail shines on the cover as we talk to HoYoverse all about their cosmic-sized release on PS5. Plus: we go hands-on with both Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Resident Evil 4’s PSVR update, and deliver huge verdicts on Baldur’s Gate 3, Mortal Kombat 1, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, and loads more!

Honkai: Star Rail

(Image credit: Future, HoYoverse)

Fresh off the success of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse talks about creating space-faring RPG Honkai: Star Rail to stand alongside it, swapping open worlds and real-time combat for deftly assembled dungeons and slick turn-based combat. The team gave us some fascinating insight into creating new characters, and how the Chinese text is localised into English. We even give you some expert tips of our own!

(Image credit: Future, Capcom)

Reporting from Tokyo Game Show, we go hands-on with Resident Evil 4’s PSVR2 update, which promises to ratchet up the scare factor by immersing us even further within its twisted world.

Within the Insider section, we also speak to Long Way Home’s Violet McVinnie about putting the pedal to the metal for the studio’s debut caRPG, Resistor; ask if PS Plus’ game catalogue is losing steam; and more!

Persona 3 Reload's improvements impress

(Image credit: Future, Atlus)

We’re spoiled for fantastic previews this month. Persona 3 Reload is proving to be an impressive reimagining of the PS2 RPG classic, Ghostrunner 2 merges slick parkour action with challenging combat, and Dragon’s Dogma 2 promises to be one of the most impressive open world games ever. Plus Still Wakes The Deep, Time Flies, Pacific Drive, a final look at the now-cancelled Hyenas, and more!

Baldur's Gate 3 headlines Reviews

(Image credit: Future, Larian Studios)

Headlining our packed reviews section this month is the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3. A stunning achievement, it’s received plenty of earned praise, and we’re not bucking that trend. Our massive review digs into how it performs and controls on the console, some of our nitpicks, and why we can’t help but remain jaw-droppingly impressed despite them. It’s the best PS5 game yet, folks.

We’re also raising a green card of approval for EA Sports FC 24, the publisher’s impressive FIFA rebrand; and end up a bit more mixed on the likes of Mortal Kombat 1, Lies Of P, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. And there’s more besides, of course.

RetroStation

(Image credit: Future, Tunic)

Welcome to the RetroStation, where we look back at old favourites. Sure, Tunic technically isn’t retro, but it is retro inspired, and it’s an honour to speak with developer Andrew Shouldice in our retrospective about cramming the game full of all sorts of deliciously obtuse secrets.

And that’s not all, we also revisit The Urbz: Sims In The City, look back at LOTR: Return Of The King as it turns 20, jump into Ape Escape P on PS Plus, and load more as we celebrate PlayStation’s past as well as its current day.

(Image credit: Future, HoYoverse)

