Could these Mandalorian toys reveal cut scenes from Season 3?

New Mandalorian toys - including a Star Wars Lego set and weird choice of action figure - hint at unseen moments from the show's recently-finished third season.

Unveiled during the final Mando Mania (a weekly program that shows off products from or inspired by the Mandoverse), we first got a Lego Star Wars set called 'Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor'. This kit offers two starfighters locked in combat and four minifigures in total - Mando himself, the 'Mandalorian Fleet Commander' who's flying the Fang, a TIE pilot, and an astromech droid - and comes in at $99.99 (opens in new tab) / £89.99 (opens in new tab) via the Lego store. However, this dogfight never happened in the show itself. In fact, I'm not 100% sure we actually saw a Fang Fighter this season; most of the emphasis was on the larger Gauntlet troop carriers, and Fang starships mainly appeared in the animated Rebels series. Could this have been an action set piece removed from an already-busy finale?

Despite such 'drawing outside the lines' being common for Lego, it feels more significant when taken alongside another product reveal. You see, that same Fleet Commander also got his own Black Series action figure. Considering how he's a background character only seen in the last few episodes with very minimal dialogue, his inclusion in not one but two bits of merch is an odd choice considering how we don't yet have season 3 figures for the likes of Bo-Katan, Moff Gideon, or the Beskar-armored Stormtroopers. Even Lizzo and Jack Black haven't had their own action figures yet, so it's enough to make me wonder if he had extra scenes that were cut for the final edit.

Fortunately, other reveals posed less of a mystery. As an example, you can now wield Yoda's weapon yourself with the "most realistic" Star Wars lightsaber yet, and this effects-heavy replica looks as if it'll put other Star Wars gifts to shame.

You can see more about the new Mandalorian toys below.

Lego Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $99.99 / £89.99 Release date May 1 Ages 9+ Pieces 957 Minifigures 4 Item number 75348

Although this scene didn't happen on-screen, there's no denying that it's a cool set - and at the time of writing, it's your only way of getting a Lego TIE Interceptor. Old versions (including one that was colored wrong and a massive Ultimate Collector Series model) are now long out of stock, so it's a good way of building up your Lego fleet - quite literally - if you're a fan of the ship.

Also included is a Mandalorian Fang Fighter, which is similar to the Gauntlets flown during the series but a lot smaller. It's piloted by the Fleet Commander, but Mando himself is also along for the ride with the Darksaber in tow.

You'll be able to get it for yourself from May 1 at the Lego store (opens in new tab).

Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Fleet Commander

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $24.99 / £24.99 Release date Spring 2024

If you're new to The Black Series, it's a collection of hyper-detailed six-inch action figures primarily made for display (they come in fancy collector boxes with a unique, painterly art style). They also have multiple points of articulation and accessories for posing.

There's not much that can be said about the Fleet Commander, because he doesn't get a tremendous amount to do in the series - he's Axe Woves' right-hand man and can be seen in the captain's chair during the finale when Axe flies up to the ship from Mandalore's surface. He then rushes out to join the battle... and we don't get much more of him.

You'll be able to buy this figure by Spring 2024, though it should be noted that The Black Series is known for posting a 'worst-case' release date and then actually launching much sooner.