Win a Rogue Trooper book
We have four copies of The Complete Collection Book 1 up for grabs!
Created by Gerry Finley-Day and Dave Gibbons, Rogue Trooper – an infantryman genetically-engineered to survive on the landscape of a Nu-Earth poisoned by the war raging between Norts and Southers – is one of 2000 AD’s best-loved characters.
The first volume of a new Rogue Trooper: The Complete Collection range is available to buy now in both digital and paperback formats. Collecting 26 stories, Book 1 also features the work of Alan Moore and veteran artists Cam Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Thanks to Rebellion we have four paperbacks (RRP £24.99) to give away.
To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.
PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK RESIDENTS ONLY.
