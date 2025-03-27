Ultimate X-Men #14 pays homage to a classic Wolverine moment as the Shadow King returns

By published

Get an early preview of interior pages from Ultimate X-Men #14

Ultimate X-Men #14
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The first nemesis of the current generation of Ultimate X-Men returns in Ultimate X-Men #14, with the Shadow King coming back to menace the young team. For those not in the know, the current Ultimate X-Men are part of a new relaunch of the Ultimate Universe, though they exist somewhat in their own corner of the new timeline.

Rather than an adaptation of the classic X-Men of the core Marvel Universe, some of whom have appeared elsewhere in the new Ultimate continuity, the Ultimate X-Men are a collection of young mutants led by Armor who have run afoul of a dire mutant cult.

Their first enemy, the Shadow King, is part of that group, using his powers of psychic shadow projection and telepathy to menace the freshly formed X-Men.

Here's the preview of interior pages by writer and artist Peach Momoko, script adaptor Zack Davisson, and letterer Travis Lanham, which pay homage to the iconic cover of Uncanny X-Men #251 with Wolverine strapped to the x-shaped cross, which was also adapted in Deadpool and Wolverine:

Image 1 of 5
Ultimate X-Men #14
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The Shadow King returns...more powerful than ever!" reads Marvel's sparse solicitation text for Ultimate X-Men #14. "Will Armor be the first to fall?"

The new Ultimate Universe launched in early 2024 with new iterations of Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, the Ultimates, and of course, Ultimate X-Men. Most recently, Ultimate Wolverine has brought in Ultimate versions of some classic X-Men such as Gambit, Kitty Pryde, and more.

It's all building to a big confrontation with The Maker, the villainous mastermind who engineered the history of the new Ultimate Universe, which will take place in just a few months.

Ultimate X-Men #14 goes on sale April 2. For more X-Men coverage, be sure to check out the best X-Men comics of all time.

