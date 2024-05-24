Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver #4 is an ending but also a new beginning for Wanda Maximoff

Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver have fallen out. A letter from their fallen father Magneto contained a message so painful that Wanda Maximoff refused to let Pietro read it, leading to an almighty argument. Meanwhile, an old enemy, The Wizard has attacked the divided duo - but he's only the harbinger of something bigger on the way: a cosmic force that could change Wanda's life forever.

Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver has been a very fun sequel to the Steve Orlando-penned series from last year. It wraps up next week with #4 and an issue that could prove to be fateful for the Maximoff siblings. We've got an exclusive preview below, which sees The Wizard and his army, the Frightful Four Hundred, face off against Wanda and Pietro, who seem to have put aside their differences - at least for now.

The new issue is written by Orlando, drawn by Lorenzo Tammetta, colored by Frank William, and lettered by Ariana Maher, with a main cover by Russell Dauterman. Here's what Marvel's synopsis has to say about the new issue:

"When the Wizard's latest attempt to end the Maximoff twins backfires, the Scarlet Witch unleashes her maximum power - with Quicksilver by her side. But there's more to the Wizard's mission than meets the eye - and his mysterious patron is more invested in Wanda's future than she knows…"

While this series is coming to an end, it's certainly not the last we'll see of Wanda. The Scarlet Witch solo title relaunches next month with a new #1, once again penned by Orlando, with art from Jacopo Camagni. We loved Orlando's first run on the series enough to include it in our Best of 2023 list, so we'll be keeping a keen eye on this one.

Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver #4 is published by Marvel on May 29. Scarlet Witch #1 follows on June 12.

