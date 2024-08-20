Marvel Comics for Dummies condenses 85 years of comic book lore into an accessible primer aimed at getting more people into the Marvel Universe

Do you want to read Marvel Comics, but don't know where to start learning about the original comic versions of the characters and stories that have now become household names thanks to the MCU? The new book Marvel Comics for Dummies has you covered. And yes, that's "Dummies" meant very affectionately, as is the signature of the Dummies series of books that have offered accessible primers for nearly every topic under the sun.

That now includes Marvel Comics, with the aforementioned Marvel Comics for Dummies book kicking off a series of Marvel related books in the Dummies line, with Captain America for Dummies soon to follow.

(Image credit: Dummies)

Marvel Comics for Dummies is written by Troy Brownfield, whose bona fides include a stint as an editor right here at Newsarama years ago, as well as his current position as an executive editor at the Saturday Evening Post, and much more. Meanwhile, Captain America for Dummies will be written by Stuart Moore, known for his long stint as an editor for DC and its imprint Vertigo.

The Marvel for Dummies line will include six titles, with future installments featuring explainers on the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, Spider-Man, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (X-Men lore seems to have been too dense for even the experts to attempt to condense into one book).

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with Marvel to bring the Marvel Universe to fans through Dummies' signature style of accessible, friendly storytelling," says Jennifer Yee, senior editor at Dummies in a statement accompanying the announcement. "For new fans looking for a primer to the Marvel Comic Universe, to superfans alike, this series of books will serve as approachable reference guides to some of Marvel’s most popular and enduring super heroes."

Both Marvel Comics for Dummies and Captain America for Dummies go on sale in February 2025.

