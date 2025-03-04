New graphic novel Magda, Intergalactic Chef puts a sci-fi twist on The Great British Bake Off

The comic even comes with recipes

Magda and friends.
(Image credit: Graphic Universe / Lerner Publishing Group)

The Great British Bake Off meets sci-fi adventuring in Magda, Intergalactic Chef – a new graphic novel series from writer Nicolas Wouters, illustrated by Mathilde Van Gheluwe.

The series, which will be told across three volumes, follows 12-year-old Magda, an alien with an incredible gift for cooking. "But when Magda's talent for inventing unique and delicious dishes earns her a spot in the famous intergalactic cooking tournament, she stumbles upon an interstellar conspiracy to rig the competition and steal the prize," reveals the official synopsis. "Now only Magda can protect her home world – and all the other worlds in danger – before the Imperium destroys them for good."

You can check out an exclusive preview of the new book – which also includes real vegetarian recipes – in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 7
A selection of interior pages from Magda, Intergalactic Chef: The Big Tournament – Book 1.
(Image credit: Graphic Universe / Lerner Publishing Group)

"Magda is the story I've always dreamed of writing," said writer Nicolas Wouters. "Combining Japanese 'shonen' codes with science fiction and crazy cooking fights was a lot of fun, as well as following all these unique characters. Magda holds a special place in my heart, and I hope it will be the same for you."

"I generally know within 15 minutes of reading a foreign comic if I want to acquire it or not – and with the Magda series, I was all-in after about 30 seconds," said Lerner Editorial Director Sean Tulien in a statement about the new book. "The lively, kinetic nature of the art, the immediately appealing concept of competitive cooking meets sci-fi, the earnest portrayal of a young girl facing impossible odds – it all just works, and in a way I haven't quite seen before." He went on to say, "There's nothing like this on the market: climate fiction meets Great British Baking Show meets dystopian sci-fi. Thankfully, we have 2 more volumes in the series coming!"

Magda, Intergalactic Chef: The Big Tournament – Book 1 is published by Graphic Universe / Lerner Publishing Group on April 1, 2025.

Sometimes comics are weird! Here's 18 strange comics and graphic novels we'd love to see turned into movies.

Will Salmon
Will Salmon
Comics Editor

Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.

