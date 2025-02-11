Brian Michael Bendis, Jody Houser, Greg Pak, and a huge list of other comics creators unite for new LA Strong charity anthology

The recent Los Angeles wildfires have had a huge impact on the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in the city and surrounding area. Now, Mad Cave Studios has announced a charity anthology featuring new work by some of the biggest names in comics in order to raise money for relief efforts and to help creators impacted by the disaster.

LA Strong: A Charity Comic for Victims of the Los Angeles Fires is edited by Mad Cave Studios EVP Mike Marts and editor Sarah Brunstad, and includes new work by Brian Michael Bendis, Jody Houser, and Jimmy Palmiotti to name just three from the packed line-up of creators involved. Here's everyone involved that we know about so far who has contributed to the new book:

Barbara Kessel

Brian Azzarello

Brian Michael Bendis

Christos Gage

Dan DiDio

Daniel Kibblesmith

Frank Tieri

Greg Pak

Jimmy Palmiotti

Jody Houser

Marv Wolfman

Paul Cornell

Rob DenBleyker

Sina Grace

Stephanie Phillips

Steve Orlando

Alex Cormack

Alison Sampson

Amanda Conner

Christian Ward

Geraldo Borges

Ian Churchill

Michael Avon Oeming

Nico Leon

Rian Gonzales

Salvador Larroca

Sami Kivelä

With more still to be revealed

(Image credit: Mad Cave Studios)

Mad Cave is not the only publisher raising funds following the disaster. AWA Studios is also spearheading an initiative where fans can bid on pieces of original comics art donated by artists including Denys Cowan, Alison Sampson, Bill Sienkiewicz, Mike Deodato Jr., and more. Signed comics and prints are also available. You can see what's on offer at the ARTISTS for LA fundraiser page. All proceeds from the sales will aid relief efforts through donations to the California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund and the California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund.

LA Strong: A Charity Comic for Victims of the Los Angeles Fires is published by Mad Cave Studios on March 19, with all profits going towards relief efforts.

