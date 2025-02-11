Brian Michael Bendis, Jody Houser, Greg Pak, and a huge list of other comics creators unite for new LA Strong charity anthology
100% of the profits will go to relief efforts
The recent Los Angeles wildfires have had a huge impact on the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in the city and surrounding area. Now, Mad Cave Studios has announced a charity anthology featuring new work by some of the biggest names in comics in order to raise money for relief efforts and to help creators impacted by the disaster.
LA Strong: A Charity Comic for Victims of the Los Angeles Fires is edited by Mad Cave Studios EVP Mike Marts and editor Sarah Brunstad, and includes new work by Brian Michael Bendis, Jody Houser, and Jimmy Palmiotti to name just three from the packed line-up of creators involved. Here's everyone involved that we know about so far who has contributed to the new book:
- Barbara Kessel
- Brian Azzarello
- Brian Michael Bendis
- Christos Gage
- Dan DiDio
- Daniel Kibblesmith
- Frank Tieri
- Greg Pak
- Jimmy Palmiotti
- Jody Houser
- Marv Wolfman
- Paul Cornell
- Rob DenBleyker
- Sina Grace
- Stephanie Phillips
- Steve Orlando
- Alex Cormack
- Alison Sampson
- Amanda Conner
- Christian Ward
- Geraldo Borges
- Ian Churchill
- Michael Avon Oeming
- Nico Leon
- Rian Gonzales
- Salvador Larroca
- Sami Kivelä
- With more still to be revealed
Mad Cave is not the only publisher raising funds following the disaster. AWA Studios is also spearheading an initiative where fans can bid on pieces of original comics art donated by artists including Denys Cowan, Alison Sampson, Bill Sienkiewicz, Mike Deodato Jr., and more. Signed comics and prints are also available. You can see what's on offer at the ARTISTS for LA fundraiser page. All proceeds from the sales will aid relief efforts through donations to the California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund and the California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund.
LA Strong: A Charity Comic for Victims of the Los Angeles Fires is published by Mad Cave Studios on March 19, with all profits going towards relief efforts.
Mad Cave Studios is bringing classic manga Speed Racer back to comics.
Comic deals, prizes and latest news
Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more!
Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.
Eisner-winning writer Andrew Wheeler’s new YA graphic novel Hey, Mary! is a sweet LGBTQ+ themed tale of self acceptance
Vision and Scarlet Witch are getting their first title together since 1985 to celebrate 50 years of marriage