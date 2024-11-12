V For Vendetta, Kingdom Come, The Authority, and Superman: Birthright are just some of the 15 new titles added to DC's Compact Comics range
The full list of Wave 2 Compact Comics is here
Earlier this year DC announced a new line of trade paperbacks reprinting some of the publisher's biggest titles into a compact and more affordable format. DC Compact Comics are 5.5" x 8.5" trade paperbacks that retail for $9.99 US. The series has been such a success that DC has now announced that all of the first wave of titles (including the likes of all-time classics such as Watchmen, Batman: Hush, Far Sector, and All-Star Superman) will be reprinted, while also revealing a second wave featuring a further 15 titles.
The reprints of the first wave will be taking place throughout the final weeks of 2024, with the second wave launching in 2025. Check out the full Wave 2 list and release dates below:
- Kingdom Come: DC Compact Comics Edition: May 6, 2025
- Static: Season One: DC Compact Comics Edition: May 27, 2025
- DCeased: DC Compact Comics Edition: June 3, 2025
- Batwoman: Elegy: DC Compact Comics Edition: June 17, 2025
- Superman: Birthright: DC Compact Comics Edition: June 24, 2025
- The Authority Book One: DC Compact Comics Edition: July 1, 2025
- Superman/Batman: Book One: DC Compact Comics Edition: July 15, 2025
- DC: The New Frontier: DC Compact Comics Edition: August 5, 2025
- Wonder Woman: Blood and Guts: DC Compact Comics Edition: August 19, 2025
- Death: DC Compact Comics Edition: September 2, 2025
- Harley Quinn: Wild at Heart: DC Compact Comics Edition: September 16, 2025
- Batman: The Long Halloween: DC Compact Comics Edition: October 7, 2025
- Y: The Last Man Book One: DC Compact Comics Edition: October 21, 2025
- V for Vendetta: DC Compact Comics Edition: November 4, 2025
- We3: DC Compact Comics Edition: November 18, 2025
"DC has one of the world's largest comics libraries, and DC Compact Comics allow new or curious graphic novel readers to easily pick up a copy of one of DC's most iconic stories in an approachable, value-priced format similar to mass paperbacks and manga," said Anne DePies, DC's SVP and general manager in a statement about the range. "By innovating DC's storytelling across popular genres like mystery, science fiction, adventure, thriller, and more, we're able to continuously deliver new products and expand distribution channels."
Kingdom Come is an iconic DC story that put a fresh new spin on many of the publisher's heroes.
Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.