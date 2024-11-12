V For Vendetta, Kingdom Come, The Authority, and Superman: Birthright are just some of the 15 new titles added to DC's Compact Comics range

Earlier this year DC announced a new line of trade paperbacks reprinting some of the publisher's biggest titles into a compact and more affordable format. DC Compact Comics are 5.5" x 8.5" trade paperbacks that retail for $9.99 US. The series has been such a success that DC has now announced that all of the first wave of titles (including the likes of all-time classics such as Watchmen, Batman: Hush, Far Sector, and All-Star Superman) will be reprinted, while also revealing a second wave featuring a further 15 titles.

The reprints of the first wave will be taking place throughout the final weeks of 2024, with the second wave launching in 2025. Check out the full Wave 2 list and release dates below:

Kingdom Come: DC Compact Comics Edition: May 6, 2025

Static: Season One: DC Compact Comics Edition: May 27, 2025

DCeased: DC Compact Comics Edition: June 3, 2025

Batwoman: Elegy: DC Compact Comics Edition: June 17, 2025

Superman: Birthright: DC Compact Comics Edition: June 24, 2025

The Authority Book One: DC Compact Comics Edition: July 1, 2025

Superman/Batman: Book One: DC Compact Comics Edition: July 15, 2025

DC: The New Frontier: DC Compact Comics Edition: August 5, 2025

Wonder Woman: Blood and Guts: DC Compact Comics Edition: August 19, 2025

Death: DC Compact Comics Edition: September 2, 2025

Harley Quinn: Wild at Heart: DC Compact Comics Edition: September 16, 2025

Batman: The Long Halloween: DC Compact Comics Edition: October 7, 2025

Y: The Last Man Book One: DC Compact Comics Edition: October 21, 2025

V for Vendetta: DC Compact Comics Edition: November 4, 2025

We3: DC Compact Comics Edition: November 18, 2025

"DC has one of the world's largest comics libraries, and DC Compact Comics allow new or curious graphic novel readers to easily pick up a copy of one of DC's most iconic stories in an approachable, value-priced format similar to mass paperbacks and manga," said Anne DePies, DC's SVP and general manager in a statement about the range. "By innovating DC's storytelling across popular genres like mystery, science fiction, adventure, thriller, and more, we're able to continuously deliver new products and expand distribution channels."

Kingdom Come is an iconic DC story that put a fresh new spin on many of the publisher's heroes.