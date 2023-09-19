Chris Evans says “never say never” to potential Captain America return

Chris Evans has no plans to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon, but he's definitely not against it.

"I’ll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience," Evans told GQ. "But I’m also very precious with it. It’s something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can’t believe it even happened. And I wouldn’t want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn’t live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn’t connected to that original thing. So, no time soon."

After playing Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch in 2005's pre-MCU Fantastic Four, Evans would go on to originate the role of Steve Rogers aka Captain America in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. He appeared in 11 Marvel movies total, with Avengers: Endgame marking his final appearance. Anthony Mackie will now take the reins in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World (formerly titled New World Order).

Following his exit from the MCU, Evans would go on to star in Knives Out, voice a youngish Buzz Lightyear in Disney and Pixar's Lightyear, star alongside Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man, and fall in love with a spy (Ana de Armas) in Ghosted.

"And ultimately I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life," he continued. "I have a lot of other interests. Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars and I’m not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied."

Evans can be seen next in Pain Hustlers, which is set to hit Netflix on October 27. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.