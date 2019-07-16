Get a PS4 Platinum Wireless Headset with 7.1 surround sound for $119.40 and save 25%

You can't get a much more stylish 7.1 surround sound headset than these PlayStation Platinum wireless headphones, now $119.40 with a 25% saving. While they work with anything they've obviously been designed with PS4 in question, with game specific settings and 3D audio.

The main draw here is obviously the 360-degree, 7.1 surround sound letting you tell where every noise is coming from. But there's more to the 50mm audio drivers producing the noise than just directional audio. There's a companion app that lets you make game specific audio modes that you can chop and change between as you switch between titles. There are even specific custom audio modes for games from the actual developers themselves, meaning you can get the best possible audio settings for things like Red Dead Redemption 2, God of war and Horizon Zero Dawn.

And then there's all the basic stuff like noise cancelling headphones for chatting to friends and the fact you can use it with anything via the 3.5mm audio cable that comes with it. From your PS VR, to your computer, phone and more. The headset also comes with a USB (type-A to micro-B) cable for charging and a Wireless USB adaptor for PS4, PC and Mac.

