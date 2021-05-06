Celebrate 'No Pants Day' this Friday with some of your favorite comic strips

This Friday, join together with some comic book greats and don't wear pants - for a good cause.

This irreverent initiative is 'No Pants Day,' a pandemic weariness-induced special day organized by cartoonists from the comic strip community to raise awareness (and money) for charities that help get clothing to those who need it.

Popular strips such as Dennis the Menace, Blondie, Sally Forth, Hi and Lois, Shoe, Prince Valiant, Dick Tracy, and more are taking part in this novel partnership across various comic strip companies King Features Syndicate, Tribune Content Agency, Andrew McMeel University, and WPWG.

(Image credit: Gary Brookins (King Features Syndicate))

"It's been a tough year for so many people, and we know that everyone could use a good laugh as well as a helping hand," says King Features' comics editor Tea Fougner in the announcement. "No Pants Day felt like the perfect opportunity to use a bit of irreverent humor to share a laugh while also shining a spotlight on nonprofits across the country that are getting much-needed clothing items into the hands of people facing financial hardships."

The cartoonists are encouraging readers to donate new and gently used clothing to charities like Dress for Success and Room to Grow, and/or local thrift stores.

At the current count, 29 comic strips will be taking part in 'No Pants Day' on May 7. They are:

Rhymes with Orange by Rina Piccolo

by Rina Piccolo Zippy the Pinhead by Bill Griffith

by Bill Griffith Gearhead Gertie by Mike Smith

by Mike Smith Barney Google and Snuffy Smith by John Rose

by John Rose Mallard Fillmore by Bruce Tinsley

by Bruce Tinsley Arctic Circle by Alex Hallatt

by Alex Hallatt Dennis the Menace by Marcus Hamilton

by Marcus Hamilton Blondie by Dean Young and John Marshall

by Dean Young and John Marshall Pardon My Planet by Vic Lee

by Vic Lee Rae the Doe by Olive Brinker

by Olive Brinker Mark Trail by Jules Rivera

by Jules Rivera Intelligent Life by David Reddick

by David Reddick Macanudo by Liniers

by Liniers On the Fastrack by Bill Holbrook

by Bill Holbrook Bizarro by Wayno

by Wayno Sally Forth by Francesco Marciuliano & Jim Keefe

by Francesco Marciuliano & Jim Keefe Hi and Lois by Brian Walker & Chance Browne

by Brian Walker & Chance Browne Marvin by Tom Armstrong

by Tom Armstrong The Lockhorns by Bunny Hoest

by Bunny Hoest Shoe by Gary Brookins

by Gary Brookins Political Cartoons by David Hitch

by David Hitch Spats by Jeff Pickering

by Jeff Pickering Prince Valiant by Hal Foster (Social media only)

by Hal Foster (Social media only) Dick Tracy by Joe Staton and Mike Curtis

by Joe Staton and Mike Curtis Brewster Rockit by Tim Rickard

by Tim Rickard Barney & Clyde by Gene Weingarten, Dan Weingarten & David Clark

by Gene Weingarten, Dan Weingarten & David Clark Loose Parts by Dave Blazek

by Dave Blazek Off The Mark by Mark Parisi

by Mark Parisi Mount Pleasant by Rick McKee and Kent Sligh

(Image credit: Olive Brinker (King Features Syndicate))

To date, Hallmark hasn't enshrined 'No Pants Day' as an official holiday ... but give it some time.

