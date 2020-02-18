Can't wait for Halloween? Neither can this spooky, MediEvil-inspired 3D platformer

Pumpkin Jack is launching in 2020 to all major platforms, and today the game's latest trailer has revealed its publisher in Headup Games. If you're feeling nostalgic for turn-of-the-century action platformers like MediEvil, Ratchet and Clank, and Jak and Daxter, this colorful romp will quickly have you time-traveling to 2002.

That's not to say the game is stuck in the past. On the contrary, it looks beautiful in a way nothing so old could ever achieve. The bright orange and ghostly green hues in the below trailer give it all the appearance of a Halloween party, and the music is ripped right out of the bewitching season. I don't know about you, but as someone who refuses to outgrow Halloween, something like Pumpkin Jack is welcome by me any time of year.

Having said that, it does seem like Headup Games knows it's best to capitalize on the trick-or-treating season, so Pumpkin Jack currently has a launch window of Q4 2020, and I'd bet you Dots to Sour Patch Kids it comes out just before Halloween barring any setbacks. It's built by a singular developer, Nicolas Meyssonnier, who gained attention for the game on Twitter last year after working on it on the side during his time in college.

It's now sprouted into a full-time project similar to how the titular villain has sprouted a gourd for a head. If you need more ghastly goodness after the recent MediEvil remake, Pumpkin Jack could be the treat you're knocking for.