Cameron Diaz on being a Bad Teacher

Cameron Diaz has revealed that she’s having a blast ditching her good girl image for new comedy Bad Teacher .

Talking to Vogue magazine, the actress discussed her new role in Jason Segel’s raucous comedy as a sweary high school teacher who’s only in it for the money – somebody else’s, that is.

"I'm having the best time playing her," Diaz told the glossy mag. "The women I play, you know, I usually like to take care of them. I want to make sure they're moral people, even if they're not doing their best. I like them to come across as human beings.

"But this one? I don't feel any responsibility for her. She doesn't give a shit about anyone but herself.

"I'm sure we'll offend everyone with it, which is great, because if you offend everyone, you don't have to apologise to anyone, right?"

Diaz, now 37 years old, has teamed up with ex-beau Justin Timberlake for the movie which looks set to send Diaz’s image as a Hollywood goody two-shoes spinning into the ditch. We can’t wait.

Bad Teacher is out in 2011.

Looking forward to Diaz doing something different?