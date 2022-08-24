Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, the next game from the developer of acclaimed indie flight combat game The Falconeer, has just been revealed for the very first time during the Future Games Show at Gamescom Powered by Mana.

Just like BAFTA-nominated The Falconeer, Bulwark is the work of just a single developer, Tomas Sala. The new game stems from Sala's love of creating sprawling fortresses, and tasks players with creating their own fortified settlements that spread across the top of atmospheric, rocky outcrops.

While the main focus is on the creation of your settlements, with several builds shown off in the world premiere trailer. You'll be free to build as you see fit, but some light resource management, as well as a narrative and some combat elements will help breathe life into your fortresses. As your inhabitants settle into their new, cliff-top homes, you'll gradually be able to expand ever further thanks to build options that can be unlocked over time.

Bulwark isn't simply the work of the developer of The Falconeer, but it's also set within the same world as Sala's previous game. While you'll be a little more grounded than you were in the dogfights of the 2020 hit, fans will recognise the Ursee, the world that they once soared above.

While there's no release date confirmed for the new project just yet, Sala's success with The Falconeer, and their passion for the creativity that the new game offers, means that Bulwark is likely to be one to keep an eye on when it launches on PC.

