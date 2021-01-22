Blade, Luke Cage, and a new Venom spotlighted in Marvel's Voices: Legacy preview

Marvel's Voices: Legacy goes on sale in just over a month, and the publisher has provided unlettered pages from three of the stories in the anthology. This is the third in a series of diversity-minded anthologies from the publisher with the 'Marvel's Voices' branding.

(Image credit: Taurin Clarke (Marvel Comics))

First is a page from an 'old school' Luke Cage story by writer Ho Che Anderson and artist Sean Damien Hill. Le Beau Underwood inked the short, with coloring by Rachelle Rosenberg.

Next is a page from a Blade story about legacy and self-defense. Incoming Champions writer Danny Lore wrote this story, with art by Valentine de Landro and colorist Dan Brown.

And finally, a ChrisCross-drawn page from a story about a new Venom. Described as a story about "the importance of heroes who fight for the downtrodden," it's written by Dr. Nnedi Okorafor and colored by Rosenberg.

Here are all three pages:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Marvel's Voices: Legacy pages Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The anthology will include additional stories by writers Tochi Onyebuchi and Stephanie Williams, with art by Oliver Coipel, Natacha Bustos, and Ken Lashley.

Marvel's Voices started as a Marvel podcast hosted by Roché, spotlighting comic creators from marginalized communities. The podcast spun off into the first comic anthology in February 2020 spotlighting creators and characters of African descent and followed in late 2020 with Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices features. Marvel's Voices: Legacy appears to have an even more diverse focus, spotlighting creators and characters from various marginalized communities.

"We have amazing talent who are contributing. We have such a terrific lineup, and I have high hopes that the stories we see here will be just the beginning," the book's editor Sarah Brunstad said back when it was announced.

Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1 goes on sale on February 24.

