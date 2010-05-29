Beyond Good & Evil 2 cancelled?

Sad news today. Gary Coleman? No, much sadder – we may never get to play a videogame that we really, really wanted to play. According to rumors reported by our sister siteCVG, and originating from aFrench gaming blog, the creator of Rayman and Beyond Good & Evil – Michel Ancel – has left publisher Ubisoft to start his own studio.

Here's the original post on WootGaming.FR, hastily (and hilariously!) run through an online translator:

Clearly, this rumor throws the future of Beyond Good & Evil 2, the sequel to one of the most critically acclaimed games of the past console generation, into serious doubt. If the property's original mastermind is gone, will Ubisoft want to risk betting more money on something that has never made the company that much money to begin with? Especially when the only buildup so far has been a teaser trailer, released exactly two years ago, followed by a bland assurance in January that the sequel was "still in production"?

Nothing's official yet, but you'd better start bracing yourself for disappointment now.

