Bethesda's Pete Hines says Redfall will satisfy fans of Arkane's single-player games

Bethesda marketing SVP Pete Hines reckons that while Redfall was built for multiplayer, it won't disappoint fans of games like Dishonored, Prey, and Deathloop who are looking for another single-player adventure from developer Arkane.

Hines touched on Redfall's solo experience during an interview at today's extended Xbox showcase, following up on recent comments from Arkane Austin boss Harvey Smith about Redfall not being a "Left 4 Dead-like."

"It's a first-person shooter that you can play solo or with up to four players," Hines said. "So immediately, you might say, well, it's not a single-player game, it must be wildly different. And don't get me wrong, there's absolutely ways in which it is different. But I think when folks play the game and even when they see more of the game, I think they'll start to see all those things about an Arkane game that they love and appreciate … If you wanna play a game by yourself and get a great Arkane story, you can absolutely do that in Redfall.

"But you can also do things that you haven't been able to do in an Arkane game," Hines continued, "like experience it with friends and find out how the whole can become greater than the sum of the parts by playing off each character's abilities … You almost are gonna want to try and play Redfall a couple of different ways. You might want to play it by yourself a little bit, play it with others, and it's a game that allows you to do either or both of those things."