Best & Worst: Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson is : David, husband under suspicion.

In this remake of saucy French thriller Nathalie... , Neeson's character cops off with hot call girl played by Amanda Seyfried. And it's his wife (Julianne Moore) who sets up the escort to try to catch him out after getting the feeling that he may be a deceitful adulterer.

How cool is that? His missus sets him up with Amanda Seyfried! And - spoiler alert - cops off with her herself! That's the kind of attitude that could convince us to settle down.

It's out this week, so you can find out for yourself if it ends happily.



