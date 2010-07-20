Beautiful Kate review

Actors-turned-directors love features with opportunities for Big Acting, and ex-Thorn Bird Rachel Ward’s film, a handsome, highly-strung outback mystery-melodrama, positively bulges with smouldering confrontations.



At the centre of the maelstrom is writer Ned (Ben Mendelsohn), who returns home to visit his estranged, dying dad.



Bryan Brown gives a fine, sheet-chewing performance as the latter, leaking venom and wee over long-suffering daughter Sally (a wonderfully subdued Rachel Griffiths).



Ward weaves a deft hidden family tragedy, but you’ll see the revelations coming a country mile away.



Compared with the austere Samson & Delilah (see DVD review, p178), it’s all a bit Tennessee Williams.

