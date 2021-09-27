Batman comedy podcast comes to comics with Batman: The Audio Adventures Special

By

A new vision of Gotham emerges in the superhero comedy Batman: The Audio Adventures Special

Batman: The Audio Adventures Special
(Image credit: DC)

The unique Batman: The Audio Adventures scripted podcast is underway now, and it's already prompted a spin-off comic book. Batman: The Audio Adventures Special will be a one-shot prequel to the popular superhero comedy which places Batman as a deputized member of the Gotham City Police Department.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

DC's comic book version of Batman: The Audio Adventures will feature stories from the podcast's writer/director Dennis McNicholas (Saturday Night Live), as well as some from its voice actors Bobby Moynihan, Paul Scheer, and Heidi Garnder. Their stories are drawn by Leonardo Romero, Anthony Marques, J. Bone, German Peralta, Emma Kubert, Jon Mikel, Derec Donovan, Juni Ba, Jacob Edgar, Jesus Hervas, Rich Ellis, and more.

For the podcast itself, DC and HBO Max enlisted Marques, Bone, and Dave Stewart to visualize their versions of Batman, Robin, and more.

"We pulled from all different points, comics, and moments throughout Batman's history for these," Marques wrote on Facebook. "Way too much fun!"

Check out their character designs for Batman: The Audio Adventures here:

Image 1 of 1

Batman: The Audio Adventures

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Batman: The Audio Adventures character designs

In addition to familiar faces from DC's Batman comics, Batman: The Audio Adventures is also introducing new villains such as King Scimitar, Stoveplate Sullivan, and Billy Wristwatch - which will all make their comic book debut with Batman: The Audio Adventures Special.

Batman: The Audio Adventures Special #1's main cover is drawn by Dave Johnson, with variants by Tom Haskard and Francis Manapul. Check them out here:

Image 1 of 3

Batman: The Audio Adventures Special

(Image credit: DC)

Batman: The Audio Adventures Special covers

Image 2 of 3

Batman: The Audio Adventures Special

(Image credit: DC)
Image 3 of 3

Batman: The Audio Adventures Special

(Image credit: DC)

Batman: The Audio Adventures Special #1 goes on sale on October 12.

Keep track of this and all the new Batman comics, graphic novels, and collections in 2021 and beyond.

Chris Arrant
Chris Arrant

Newsarama Senior Editor Chris Arrant has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.