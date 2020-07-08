Batman: The Animated Series gets Mondo artbook from Phantom City Creative

Mondo and Insight Editions have teamed up to publish an art book showcasing the style and aesthetic of Batman: The Animated Series with art and design from Phantom City Creative's Justin Erickson, and a foreword from series co-creator Paul Dini.

The book, titled Batman: The Animated Series – The Phantom City Creative Collection, is due out in October 6 through Insight Editions.

(Image credit: Mondo)

"Known for their limitless passion and incredible ingenuity for film and television posters, Mondo turns their attention to the acclaimed show Batman: The Animated Series," reads the official description of the book. "The studio has partnered exclusively with the award-winning artist at Phantom City Creative, Inc., Justin Erickson, in order to bring this show to life in a striking and unparalleled way. Paul Dini, a longtime writer and producer of the Animated Series (and co-creator of Harley Quinn), delivers a wonderful introduction.

"Filled with Erikson’s slick graphic design as well as beautifully rendered illustrations, this Batman: The Animated Series art book is a one-of-a-kind tribute to one of the greatest animated shows of all time."

Batman: The Animated Series debuted in 1992, and remains one of the most iconic adaptations of the adventures of the Caped Crusaders. Though it only aired for three seasons (including one in which it was re-titled The New Batman Adventures), Batman: The Animated Series eventually spun-off an entire DC Animated Universe including Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Justice League, Justice League Unlimited, and more.

The continuity of Batman: The Animated Series recently returned to comic books with DC's Digital First series Batman: The Adventures Continue, written by Dini and Batman: The Animated Series producer Alan Burnett.

A gallery of images from the book can be seen below.