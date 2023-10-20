Batman and Superman's trip to Kingdom Come's Earth-22 gets off to a rocky start

It was announced a few weeks that DC Comics and Mark Waid would be returning to the universe of the groundbreaking Elseworlds series Kingdom Come in the pages of Batman/Superman: World's Finest. That arc started this week with #20 and, indeed, it wastes no time in getting Bruce Wayne and Clark Kent across the dimensional void with a little help from The Flash and his modified Cosmic Treadmill.

The reason they're so keen to travel to Earth-22 is that Superman's protege, Boy Thunder, is missing. Back in World's Finest #10, the young hero (real name David Sikela) took on the Joker and attempted to kill him. This prompted Superman to try and strip Boy Thunder of his powers in the following issue. Before that could happen, however, the young hero was accidentally sent reeling across the multiverse, ending up on an unknown parallel Earth.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Spoiler for Batman/Superman: World's Finest #20

Flash finds young David at the start of the new issue, but as he says to Batman and Superman, "News that's good, news that's bad." When the two heroes make it over to Earth-22, they discover that almost all of the planet's heroes have died.

What's kinda interesting about the issue is that, while we spend a lot of time in Kingdom Come-land, we don't actually see that much of it. A significant chunk of the issue takes place in Booster Gold's superhero-themed Planet Krypton restaurant, where Bruce and Clark orient themselves and plan their next moves.

There's a few good gags here (Booster Gold selling a dish known as "the Creped Crusader" for one), but the most affecting part is Bruce not incorrectly pointing out to Clark that he will likely have a hard time if he tries to legally adopt David when they get home, pointing out that he only managed it with Dick Grayson because he is rich and can bend the rules.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Batman and Superman finally catch up with the older Boy Thunder - now going by the name Thunderman - as he battles Atom-Master in the streets. Superman intervenes and again stops his young apprentice from killing her before David finally recognizes his old friend.

This isn't a happy reunion, however. Initially thinking he is talking with the Earth-22 versions of Batman and Superman, Thunderman is dismissive about "another one of those lectures." When he realises exactly who he is talking to, however, he cracks into a wide grin. "I'd given up hope that this day would ever come," he says... before proceeding to blast Superman with his powers.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

And that's it for the issue. Those hoping that Batman/Superman: World's Finest #20 would give us a deeper insight into what's been going on in the Kingdom Come universe will have to wait a little longer, as will anyone hoping to learn more about how Boy Thunder eventually becomes the villainous Magog.

Still, as an opening instalment to what looks set to be an epic adventure, this is solid stuff. There's strong work here from Dan Mora, who always perfectly captures the essence of these characters, whether it's the stern-faced Kingdom Come Superman, Batman's shadowy frame, or the palpable anxiety radiating from Clark in the diner.

The writing too, is sharp. If the initial focus on the Flash feels a little jarring, it's there to expedite the speedy transfer of Batman and Superman to Earth-22. Once there, the issue slows down and almost becomes a character piece as it focuses on Superman's regrets at having let Boy Thunder down. And if the final reveal that David is seemingly already well on his way to becoming a villain is anything to go by, those regrets are justified...

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #20 is out now from DC Comics.

Kingdom Come was part of a crazy 1996 for DC and Marvel, the reverberations of which are still being felt today. Check out our look back at the entire year.