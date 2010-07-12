Batman 3 to start shooting in April

Share

Batman 3 could be shooting as early as April 2011, if comments by Michael Caine are to be believed.

Though we’re wary of stars revealing shooting dates after Ian McKellen’s hope-begging reports about The Hobbit (which were thrown to the wind in the face of MGM’s strife), we really hope that Caine’s comments come true.

While talking to Digital Spy at the premiere of Inception last week, Caine was asked if he knew if his character Alfred would be returning for Batman 3 .

“I don’t know about that but I think they’re gonna do it in April,” he said. “That’s about as much as I know.”

Considering he’s been in every Chris Nolan film since Batman Begins , we assume Caine’s on a first-name basis with the Brit director. Which means hopefully he’s heard something on the grapevine to make him draw that shooting date conclusion.

Check out Spy ’s video below…

Batman 3 opens in cinemas on 20 July, 2012.

Source: [ Digital Spy ]

What's on your wishlist for Batman 3 ?