Batman #101 post-'The Joker War' preview: "Joker was right"

You may never have expected Batman to utter those words but he does in this preview of October 20's Batman #101.

And if a picture is worth a thousand words, then the above image from the first post-'The Joker War' chapter of the main Batman title might be worth several thousand.

Of course, it's cheating a little bit that this particular picture has words in it, but that's splitting hairs because the words are pretty powerful.

"Joker was right. I've been doing this all wrong for longer than I care to admit," Batman tells Catwoman.

In the immortal words of Keanu Reeves - whoa.

You'll have to read or have already read Batman #100 for what the Dark Knight is referring to, but that said it's somewhat fitting for Batman to go back to the basics in an issue numbered #101 for readers with college credits on your life resume.

"The Joker and Punchline may be down, but they're definitely not out," reads DC's description of the issue by James Tynion IV, Guillem March, and Tomeu Morey. "Clownhunter doesn't seem like he's going to heed Batman's warning to stop killing the Joker/s men. And Ghost-Maker…? Well, we don't know what his deal is, but it doesn't seem like he wants to take Batman out for nachos. No, the Dark Knight still has a lot to watch out for, and he now has far fewer resources to work with."

Check out the first three pages of the issue in the preview below courtesy of DCcomics.com and keep on the lookout for a few words with Batman group editor Ben Abernathy about the future of Batman coming soon.

But that's the future of Batman in the present day after the future of Batman in Future State (and we genuinely hope that makes any sense at all).

Keep up with ALL the new Batman comic books coming up right here.



