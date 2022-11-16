Batgirl and Nightwing should be married already

It's been nearly 50 years since Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon shared their first kiss in 1975's Batman Family #1 written by Elliot S. Maggin and drawn by Mike Grell - and the two have had an on-again/off-again relationship ever since. But in current DC Universe continuity, they're in a stable romantic relationship and they've even adopted a dog together, Haley, who's affectionately nicknamed Bitewing.

And in Nightwing #98 by writer Tom Taylor and artist Bruno Redondo, which introduces the fifth dimensional imp (and Dick's biggest/tiniest fan) Nite-Mite, Dick essentially reveals that he's been thinking about marriage with Babs - but who's surprised by that? The couple basically said their vows in Nightwing #96.

Nite-Mite shows up during an impromptu romantic weekend in the woods for Batgirl and Nightwing, which is only possible because they're protecting a Blüdhaven mob boss until he can testify at a criminal trial.

Nightwing has been trying to clean up the city since he lost his memory - which he's since recovered - and moved there, and Batgirl has been helping him every step of the way. They haven't gotten a ton of one-on-one time, so at this point, they'll take anything - but when Nite-Mite shows up, it officially gets weird. He's obsessed with Dick, much like Bat-Mite is obsessed with Bruce Wayne, and he's also a self-proclaimed Nightwing/Starfire shipper - but he mostly wants Dick to be happy, so he attempts to officiate a wedding on the spot.

Dick and Barbara both object, but Dick meets Nite-Mite with a "Not yet." As in, "No, we shouldn't get married yet, but we should get married at some point." At least, that's how we're interpreting it.

Nightwing and Batgirl have been married a few times before, though DC's continuity reboots and their superhero lives have made it all but impossible to actually stay that way. In that vein, the upcoming editorial era known as the Dawn of the DCU could change things for the couple once more - but we're hoping it's for the better.

There are a few indications that Barbara and Dick may be on their way to a wedding that isn't officiated by an imp. For one thing, they commit to "forever" in Nightwing #96, as seen in the pages here. For another, Dick's response to an on-the-spot wedding is simply, "Not yet."

In January, the milestone Nightwing #100 will hit stands, which takes place after the universe-altering Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths event. According to event architect Joshua Williamson, Dick Grayson "does something really big" in Dark Crisis #7 - the event finale - and that "he was the only person that could do it." But he also assures us, "He's fine, in case anybody's worried."

The natural implication here is that Dick somehow saves the world and all of reality from Deathstroke and his Dark Army, which is a major feat - and one that more than earns him a little rest, relaxation, and - dare we say it - romance.



But here's an idea - perhaps he proposes to Babs during the Dark Crisis finale, and their happiness and love is an element that ultimately helps defeat the Darkness, leading to a new Dawn of the DCU.

Williamson has described the event as a love letter to DC, after all. Perhaps in the increasingly meta DCU, love will be a factor that saves the day.

In that case, Nightwing #100 could be a wedding. Or if Dick doesn't propose during Dark Crisis, this milestone issue could be the moment Babs gives him a ring.



These two have been heading toward a happily ever after for some time. A 100th issue is rare in the era of relaunches and limited series, so there should be a fitting celebration of Dick, his life, and his accomplishments - as well as his happiness, which he's clearly found in his relationship with Babs.

As for Barbara, she's played a major role in the ongoing Batgirls series alongside Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain, as well as in Nightwing, and we're always here for more of her adventures. She says herself in Nightwing #96 that being a superhero means always being in danger, and that doesn't preclude anyone in a cape or mask from being happy - which of course includes herself and Dick, no matter what's to come.

The Dawn of the DCU promotional art prominently features Nightwing, so we think it's a safe bet that Dick will play a major role in the next era of DC Comics. And if Dick is playing a major role, we can only hope Babs will be right there beside him - and Bitewing, too, now that Nite-Mite has given her a costume and the ability to talk.

Long story short, Barbara Gordon and Dick Grayson have been through basically everything together, and we'd love to see them tie the knot and explore marriage together, too.

Batgirl and Nightwing are of course two of the most vital members of the (these days) very extended Bat family.