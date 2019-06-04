Ball on a budget with the NBA 2K19 Anniversary Edition on Xbox One, 70% off now

Wish you were a little bit taller? Wish you were a baller? We can help you with exactly one of those desires with this sizzling hot deal. Amazon’s NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition is just $29.99 on Xbox One right now. That's a whopping 70% off its normal price. PlayStation 4 copies are still going for $99.99 at the moment, so you’d better get in on this slam dunk of a deal while it lasts.

The 20th Anniversary Edition comes bursting at the seams with plenty of digital goodies, including 100,000 Virtual Currency to spend, 50,000 MyTEAM points, 20 MyTEAM League Packs delivered once per week per season, and more.

The physical edition also comes packing a poster, sticker sheet, and wristband for those of you looking for more tangible loot. Considering it's $49.99 for 200,000 Virtual Currency credits alone (there isn't a 100,000 denomination) you're saving some serious moola on your in-game customization items. It’s worth the price of entry alone to rack up the premium currency.

For $99.99, the Anniversary Edition is, shall we say, a bit laughable. But at $29.99, it's a downright steal. Don't want all that extraneous stuff, and just need the base game? It's on sale, too. Snag the standard edition of NBA 2K19 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One for just $19.99 now, which is 67% off the standard $59.99 sticker price. In other words, nothin’ but net.

