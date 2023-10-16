Baldur's Gate 3 pyromaniac saved every explosive they found to blow up the final boss in a PC-melting explosion

Baldur's Gate 3 is a challenging game, but as one player recently discovered, you can breeze through even the toughest of battles with enough explosives.

Over on the Baldur's Gate 3 subreddit, user MissQueeney described how they managed a quick and very deadly victory against the game's final boss by saving up every single explosive object they came across in the game. We're talking hundreds of barrels, bombs, and any and all other objects that go boom being lobbed at the big baddie all at once.

Explaining their method, the player says, "I put [the explosives] in a separate chest all game... then I pulled them all into a bag already in my inventory. I hiked it solo all the way to the last boss, which was the hardest part because of the over-encumbered rules." The heavy load meant they couldn't perform simple physical actions such as jumping or using ladders.

Having finally made it to the last boss, they then painstakingly put every explosive into position around their foe. "[I] then flew to a far corner and lobbed a fireball", MissQueeney says. The damage is so great you can't even see the impact; instead, it's just a screen full of numbers showing the damage dealt. We're betting that their PC wasn't thrilled about this approach...

If you're looking for a straightforward victory in the final battle, it's certainly an effective method, though if you're rather keen on keeping your system's GPU intact, you might want to try a different approach. Earlier this month, a Baldur's Gate 3 player revealed a way to bypass the final challenge using a common potion, which may lack the spectacle of MissQueeney's technique but is much less devastating for your hardware.

Also adopting a peculiar playstyle is GamesRadar+'s Jasmine Gould-Wilson, who got good at Baldur's Gate 3 by refusing to play it properly.