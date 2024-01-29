Baldur's Gate 3 player manages to die on the RPG's very first dice roll by summoning an evil elemental, all thanks to its most unpredictable D&D class trait

A Baldur's Gate 3 player managed to have some of the worst luck we've ever seen, leaving them dead before they were even able to leave the starting room.

The player below is the unfortunate victim of some incredibly bad luck. It turns out that it's actually all the fault of Wild Magic, a Sorcerer subclass in Baldur's Gate 3 that can sometimes cause random, entirely unforeseen consequences to casting the simplest spells.

In this case, the player cast Mage Armor. That's all well and good, until Wild Magic had a say in the matter, and decided to suddenly generate an enemy Mephit out of thin air. A few short turns later, and the Baldur's Gate 3 player, stranded all on their own in the starting room, was dead.

What's utterly wild about this is the fact that, even with the Wild Magic passive enabled, stuff like this barely ever happens. Another Reddit user elsewhere attested to the fact that they decided to respec their Baldur's Gate 3 character after more than 40 hours, such was the rarity with which Wild Magic came into play.

To have a Mephit spawn on a Mage Armor cast on your very first spell of the game is practically impossible, and yet here we somehow are. With bananas stuff like this still turning in Baldur's Gate 3 even months after launch, who knows how long we'll be uncovering unnerving and unhinged stuff like this in Larian's RPG for.

Check out our Baldur's Gate 3 Sorcerer guide if you want to see how to build a great version of the class that probably won't turn on you.