Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix temporarily freezes saves after being rolled back over game crashes

By Hirun Cryer
published

Larian would like to roll again on that one, please and thank you

Baldur's Gate 3
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

A new Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix has been rolled back after developer Larian revealed it was causing crashes.

Yesterday on August 16, Larian announced that Hotfix 4 for Baldur's Gate 3 was rolling out, aiming to fix several bugs and crashes, as well as adding the ability to wake up sleeping companions from Long Rests. However, the developer then tweeted that Hotfix 4 had been rolled back with immediate effect after it was inadvertently crashing the game for players.

See more

Unfortunately, if you saved the game while Hotfix 4 was temporarily active, you won't be able to reload those saves until the hotfix rolls back out. This means you'll have to basically reload an older version of Baldur's Gate 3, one that might potentially wipe out hours of progress for you, depending on how far you got while Hotfix 4 was live.

Thankfully, though, there's nothing stopping you from playing Baldur's Gate 3 right now. What Larian has done is wipe Hotfix 4 from the game, but revert the entire RPG back to Hotfix 3, so that it's still in a playable state while the developer works on a remedy for the unintended consequences in the newer hotfix.

At least we know that when Hotfix 4 is back up and running, we'll be treated to the same bug fixed and features the patch originally offered. So if you find your companions are sleeping a little long for your liking while in Long Rest mode, simply throw some cold water over them.

Baldur's Gate 3 pre-loads on PS5 begin on August 31 for digital deluxe edition owners, and September 4 for standard edition owners. This is two days before both versions of the game launch, which means technically, Baldur's Gate 3 is already offering PS5 owners something it never did on PC.

Read up on our complete Baldur's Gate 3 review to see why we awarded Larian's latest with a prestigious full marks. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.