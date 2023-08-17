Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix temporarily freezes saves after being rolled back over game crashes

A new Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix has been rolled back after developer Larian revealed it was causing crashes.

Yesterday on August 16, Larian announced that Hotfix 4 for Baldur's Gate 3 was rolling out, aiming to fix several bugs and crashes, as well as adding the ability to wake up sleeping companions from Long Rests. However, the developer then tweeted that Hotfix 4 had been rolled back with immediate effect after it was inadvertently crashing the game for players.

Due to a build error causing new crashes, we've rolled back Hotfix 4 for the time being. We'll re-release it as soon as we've fixed the cause.If you've saved since updating, you won't be able to load those saves until we've re-published Hotfix 4. Sorry about the inconvenience.August 16, 2023

Unfortunately, if you saved the game while Hotfix 4 was temporarily active, you won't be able to reload those saves until the hotfix rolls back out. This means you'll have to basically reload an older version of Baldur's Gate 3, one that might potentially wipe out hours of progress for you, depending on how far you got while Hotfix 4 was live.

Thankfully, though, there's nothing stopping you from playing Baldur's Gate 3 right now. What Larian has done is wipe Hotfix 4 from the game, but revert the entire RPG back to Hotfix 3, so that it's still in a playable state while the developer works on a remedy for the unintended consequences in the newer hotfix.

At least we know that when Hotfix 4 is back up and running, we'll be treated to the same bug fixed and features the patch originally offered. So if you find your companions are sleeping a little long for your liking while in Long Rest mode, simply throw some cold water over them.

Baldur's Gate 3 pre-loads on PS5 begin on August 31 for digital deluxe edition owners, and September 4 for standard edition owners. This is two days before both versions of the game launch, which means technically, Baldur's Gate 3 is already offering PS5 owners something it never did on PC.

