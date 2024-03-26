Bad Boys 4 trailer sees Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite for another explosive adventure

The boys are back. Sony has dropped the first trailer for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, a deceased Captain Howard (Joe Pantoliano) is being framed – and he leaves a posthumous message for Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence) asking them to clear his name. The boys crash an airplane, (accidentally) set a car on fire, become fugitives from the law, and embark on a (literally) explosive journey. Plus there's a great bit at the end of the trailer where Mike and Marcus steal clothes from a Confederate flag-waving mobile home – and are forced to sing a Reba McEntire song at gunpoint.

Bad Boys for Life helmers Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah return to direct from a script penned by Chris Bremner. The cast includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nunez, Tasha Smith, Rhea Seehorn, Eric Dane, DJ Khaled, Jacob Scipio, Joyner Lucas, Melanie Liburd, and Ioan Grufford.

The first Bad Boys film hit theaters in 1995 and saw lifelong Mike (Smith) and Marcus set out to find who stole $100 million of Mafia heroin from a secure police vault. The movie made over $141.4 million at the global box office against a budget of $19 million. Michael Bay returned to direct Bad Boys II in 2003, which grossed a total of $273 million.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters on June 5 in the UK and June 7 in the US.